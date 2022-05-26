Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers conclude their 10-game trip with a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Thursday night in Phoenix. The series will be the third meeting between the teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-2 record against the Diamondbacks.
Going into Thursday’s game, the Dodgers, who won two out of three from both the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, will send Mitch White to the mound against Arizona’s Humberto Castellanos. White, who is 1-0 and has an earned-run average of 6.17, recorded his one victory in a relief appearance earlier this season against the Diamondbacks. Castellanos is 3-1 with an ERA of 4.29.
The Dodgers were shutout Wednesday, 1-0, by the Nationals. Julio Urías (3-4) took the loss but the L.A. offense contributed to the defeat, leaving nine runners in scoring position.
The Diamondbacks, who were off Wednesday, beat the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night, 8-6, in a comeback win.
Radio: KLAC-AM (570), KTNQ-AM (1020) Spanish
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix.
WASHINGTON — The Dodgers suffered their first shutout in 74 games Wednesday.
It wasn’t for a lack of chances late in the game.
In each of the final two innings, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with one out — a base hit away both times from erasing a one-run deficit against the Washington Nationals.
However, the team came up empty in each situation, sealing a 1-0 defeat at Nationals Park that denied them the chance of a series sweep and squandered an impressive six-inning, one-run start from left-hander Julio Urías.
On a day Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger were all out of the Dodgers starting lineup — Betts and Smith both had scheduled days off, while Bellinger didn’t start for a second straight game because of an illness — all three still had important at-bats off the bench late.
