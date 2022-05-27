Share
Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 11. Pepiot is set to make his third career start Friday against the Diamondbacks.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

The Dodgers look to build off their blowout victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday when Ryan Pepiot takes the mound Friday at 6:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

ICYMI: Freddie Freeman leads Dodgers with five RBIs to 14-1 rout over Diamondbacks

By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — The game was so out of hand by the eighth inning, relief pitcher Evan Phillips had a plate appearance … and drew a walk.

The game was so out of reach by the ninth, infielder Hanser Alberto took the mound … and recorded the final three outs without yielding a run.

Really, the Dodgers’ 14-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday was over almost as soon as it began.

The Dodgers opened the scoring after four pitches — back-to-back doubles from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — and led by two runs after the first.

They added four more runs in the second inning — including a three-run homer from Freeman — and hung another four-spot in the sixth.

