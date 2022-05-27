Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Freddie Freeman leads Dodgers with five RBIs to 14-1 rout over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The game was so out of hand by the eighth inning, relief pitcher Evan Phillips had a plate appearance … and drew a walk.

The game was so out of reach by the ninth, infielder Hanser Alberto took the mound … and recorded the final three outs without yielding a run.

Really, the Dodgers’ 14-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday was over almost as soon as it began.

The Dodgers opened the scoring after four pitches — back-to-back doubles from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — and led by two runs after the first.

They added four more runs in the second inning — including a three-run homer from Freeman — and hung another four-spot in the sixth.

