Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

‘Making work fun’: Mookie Betts extends tear as Dodgers sweep doubleheader

Mookie Betts flashed the Dodgers’ new “switch it up” hand sign — his right thumb and pinky extended from his fist — toward the dugout in excitement.

He met third base coach Dino Ebel with a smooth low-five. He finished his trot around the bases with a passionate two-handed exchange with Hanser Alberto at home plate.

In the Dodgers’ 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon, Betts had just lifted a two-run home run to left field, the first of three long balls the Dodgers hit during a go-ahead, five-run rally in the sixth inning.

As he has done much more during his resurgent start to this season, Betts completed each step of the ensuing celebration with a wide, stress-free smile on his face.

“Mookie is his best,” manager Dave Roberts said, “when he’s making work fun.”

The former MVP certainly did that Tuesday, helping the Dodgers sweep a doubleheader from the Diamondbacks.

Read more >>>