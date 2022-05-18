Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning.
Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 13. Buehler will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to go for the four-game sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

‘Making work fun’: Mookie Betts extends tear as Dodgers sweep doubleheader

Mookie Betts flashed the Dodgers’ new “switch it up” hand sign — his right thumb and pinky extended from his fist — toward the dugout in excitement.

He met third base coach Dino Ebel with a smooth low-five. He finished his trot around the bases with a passionate two-handed exchange with Hanser Alberto at home plate.

In the Dodgers’ 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon, Betts had just lifted a two-run home run to left field, the first of three long balls the Dodgers hit during a go-ahead, five-run rally in the sixth inning.

As he has done much more during his resurgent start to this season, Betts completed each step of the ensuing celebration with a wide, stress-free smile on his face.

“Mookie is his best,” manager Dave Roberts said, “when he’s making work fun.”

The former MVP certainly did that Tuesday, helping the Dodgers sweep a doubleheader from the Diamondbacks.

