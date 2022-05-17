Share
Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with teammates in the dugout.
Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Dodgers play in a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Relievers Caleb Ferguson, David Price are ready to pitch in and help Dodgers

By Luca Evans

Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson delivers during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox in March.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

They’re both left-handers, both relievers, both ready to offer help for an injury-thinned Dodgers pitching staff.

But the circumstances of Caleb Ferguson’s and David Price’s returns are much different. Ferguson is primed for a career sunrise; Price is in his twilight. Ferguson has been away for nearly two years; Price for three weeks.

Most notably, the Dodgers seem to have a plan for Ferguson. Price? It’s not clear.

On Monday, Ferguson was recalled from a triple-A rehabilitation assignment and trotted out to the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since Tommy John surgery stopped a breakout 2020 season. Tasked with seventh-inning duties and the Dodgers ahead by three runs, he gave up a walk before striking out the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo so emphatically that Perdomo corkscrewed into the dirt. Ferguson pitched a scoreless inning, and the Dodgers held on for a 5-4 win.

