Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Relievers Caleb Ferguson, David Price are ready to pitch in and help Dodgers

Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson delivers during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox in March. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

They’re both left-handers, both relievers, both ready to offer help for an injury-thinned Dodgers pitching staff.

But the circumstances of Caleb Ferguson’s and David Price’s returns are much different. Ferguson is primed for a career sunrise; Price is in his twilight. Ferguson has been away for nearly two years; Price for three weeks.

Most notably, the Dodgers seem to have a plan for Ferguson. Price? It’s not clear.

On Monday, Ferguson was recalled from a triple-A rehabilitation assignment and trotted out to the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since Tommy John surgery stopped a breakout 2020 season. Tasked with seventh-inning duties and the Dodgers ahead by three runs, he gave up a walk before striking out the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo so emphatically that Perdomo corkscrewed into the dirt. Ferguson pitched a scoreless inning, and the Dodgers held on for a 5-4 win.

