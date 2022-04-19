Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will start against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler makes his third start of the season as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Freddie Freeman expresses himself with hugs and a homer in first game vs. Braves

By Jorge Castillo

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talks with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, talks with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson before Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The strangest day of Freddie Freeman’s professional baseball career, a whirlwind he never thought he’d have to experience, finally became a bit more normal once he stepped into the batter’s box.

All the emotions — the tears, the hugs, the laughs — were pushed aside when he looked up and saw Huascar Ynoa on the mound with a baseball in his right hand Monday night at Dodger Stadium. That the Atlanta Braves were the opponent was secondary. Freeman had a job to do even against the organization he still adores. And the Dodgers first baseman didn’t waste time doing it well.

Freeman fouled off the first pitch he saw, a 97-mph fastball low and away, in his first career appearance against the Braves in the first inning of the Dodgers’ 7-4 win. The second pitch was another 97-mph fastball away. It was a mistake. Freeman smashed the baseball 103.7 mph off the bat, sending it 386 feet away over the left-field wall for his first home run as a Dodger.

Read more >>>

Freddie Freeman, Kenley Jansen share spotlight against former teams in Dodgers’ win

By Jack Harris

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher and former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen acknowledges the Dodger Stadium crowd before Monday's game.
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher and former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen acknowledges the Dodger Stadium crowd before Monday’s game.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Before first pitch Monday night, Dodgers fans gave their former closer a standing ovation.

By the bottom of the first inning, their new first baseman had them in a raucous uproar.

On a night when the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves renewed their budding rivalry, it was each team’s newest star — and the other team’s former franchise favorite — who commanded the brightest spotlight.

Kenley Jansen returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time since signing with the Braves this offseason, receiving a warm reception during a pregame ceremony.

Freddie Freeman faced the Braves for the first time since coming to L.A. in the spring, hitting a home run in his first at-bat against his old club and setting the tone in the Dodgers’ 7-4 win.

Read more >>>

