Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time and analysis

Freddie Freeman expresses himself with hugs and a homer in first game vs. Braves

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, talks with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson before Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The strangest day of Freddie Freeman’s professional baseball career, a whirlwind he never thought he’d have to experience, finally became a bit more normal once he stepped into the batter’s box.

All the emotions — the tears, the hugs, the laughs — were pushed aside when he looked up and saw Huascar Ynoa on the mound with a baseball in his right hand Monday night at Dodger Stadium. That the Atlanta Braves were the opponent was secondary. Freeman had a job to do even against the organization he still adores. And the Dodgers first baseman didn’t waste time doing it well.

Freeman fouled off the first pitch he saw, a 97-mph fastball low and away, in his first career appearance against the Braves in the first inning of the Dodgers’ 7-4 win. The second pitch was another 97-mph fastball away. It was a mistake. Freeman smashed the baseball 103.7 mph off the bat, sending it 386 feet away over the left-field wall for his first home run as a Dodger.

