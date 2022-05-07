Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs doubleheader: Live updates, start time and analysis

How to watch and stream the Dodgers in 2022
Here’s how to watch and stream the Dodgers this season:
Who is Todd Boehly? Dodgers co-owner behind record purchase of Chelsea FC
The record-breaking sale of Premier League soccer club Chelsea FC has a direct connection to the Dodgers.
Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly has reached a deal to acquire Chelsea for $4.93 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, believed to be the highest sale price for a sports team.
The club later confirmed the deal.
Here’s what you need to know about Boehly, and Friday’s news.
‘Hitters are not getting rewarded.’ How the Dodgers are dealing with deadened baseballs
Off the crack of the bat, almost everyone on the field Tuesday night thought the ball was gone.
Cody Bellinger did, tossing his bat and admiring the high fly ball he sent soaring through a cool Southern California sky.
Dave Roberts was confident, as well, expecting to watch the drive fly over the center-field fence at Dodger Stadium.
Even San Francisco Giants pitcher John Brebbia had conceded, giving the towering shot a quick look over his shoulder before turning his back in defeat.
“I thought it was going to kill someone trying to catch it in the 10th row,” Brebbia later told the Athletic.
The ball, however, never reached the stands. It didn’t even get to the wall. Once again, what seemed like an almost certain home run had died in the glove of an outfielder. Once again, the sport’s latest tweak to the baseball had left doubts about what might have been.