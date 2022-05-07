Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs doubleheader: Live updates, start time and analysis

Who is Todd Boehly? Dodgers co-owner behind record purchase of Chelsea FC

Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, right, watches the team play the Detroit Tigers on April 30. Boehly is at the center of the record-breaking sale of Chelsea FC. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The record-breaking sale of Premier League soccer club Chelsea FC has a direct connection to the Dodgers.

Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly has reached a deal to acquire Chelsea for $4.93 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, believed to be the highest sale price for a sports team.

The club later confirmed the deal.

Here’s what you need to know about Boehly, and Friday’s news.

