Who is Todd Boehly? Dodgers co-owner behind record purchase of Chelsea FC

Dodgers owners Robert Patton, left, Stan Kasten, Mark Walter, Magic Johnson, Peter Guber and Todd Boehly at Dodger Stadium on May 2, 2012. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Boehly was one of the key members of the ownership group that bought the Dodgers from Frank McCourt for $2 billion in 2012.

Advertisement

A Virginia native who grew up a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and went to college at William & Mary, he was at the time the president of Guggenheim Partners, a Chicago-based financial services firm. Mark Walter, the Dodgers principal owner (who also reportedly joined Boehly’s bid for Chelsea), was the company’s chief executive.

Together, they provided significant financial backing to an ownership group that also included Magic Johnson and several other businessmen.

Walter and Boehly each put up $100 million personally to buy the team, while $1.213 billion came from Guggenheim Partners insurance companies controlled by Walter.

“There is only one Dodgers,” Boehly said after the purchase of the team. “It’s not, ‘Oh well, if you don’t get this one, you can go get that one.’”

Though their ownership hasn’t been free of controversy, the Dodgers have been one of the most successful — and highest-spending — franchises in baseball since the sale a decade ago.