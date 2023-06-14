Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time, score and more

Velocity is down, but results are up for Tony Gonsolin in Dodgers’ 5-1 win
A diminished fastball did not equal diminishing returns for Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who blanked the Chicago White Sox on two hits through six innings of Tuesday night’s 5-1 victory before a crowd of 45,561 in Chavez Ravine.
Gonsolin, pitching on six days’ rest–two more than normal–because the Dodgers felt he needed more recovery time between starts, struck out six, walked two and allowed only one runner to reach second base.
Leaning heavily on his split-finger changeup and four-seam fastball and mixing in his curveball and slider, Gonsolin gave up only a single to left-center field by Andrew Vaughn in the fourth and an infield single to Yoán Moncada in the sixth. He induced swinging strikes on nine of 90 pitches.
“I think the extra couple of days really helped me,” Gonsolin said. “For whatever reason, I just didn’t come out of this last start super great. I wasn’t bouncing back right away. It was kind of weird, honestly. I haven’t really experienced something like that, but I feel a lot better now.”
Dodgers seek bullpen improvements, but not necessarily a designated closer
Dave Roberts sat in the dugout, scanned the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup and tried to devise a late-game plan.
At the start of their recent six-game trip, the Dodgers had a three-run lead with nine outs to get at Great American Ball Park. Roberts knew the three relievers he wanted to use. But he and his staff still needed to choose how to best line them up.
In past seasons, such decisions were more straightforward: The Dodgers had a set closer (Craig Kimbrel last year, Kenley Jansen before him), a cast of reliable setup men (the role Evan Phillips served last season) and other right- and left-handed options to be deployed in specific, favorable matchups.
This year, however, the team is operating differently. The Dodgers have no designated closer. No set alignment leading up to the ninth inning.
Instead, they’ve tried rearranging their high-leverage pieces on a near-nightly basis.
And after some early-season struggles, then a short-lived turnaround, the bullpen is in danger of devolving into a mess again.
In that Cincinnati game, the Dodgers burned Phillips against the Reds’ top hitters in the eighth — only to watch Caleb Ferguson come unglued in the ninth, giving up three runs with wild command in a walk-off loss.