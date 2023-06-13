Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: Live updates, start time and score

Where does top prospect Diego Cartaya fit into the Dodgers’ future plans?

Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya reacts during the Futures Game on July 16, 2022, at Dodger Stadium. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Diego Cartaya devoured a sandwich as he walked into the suite at ONEOK Field and noticed the high school baseball game happening below. He was told one of the teams was from Commerce, Mickey Mantle’s hometown. The Dodgers’ top prospect nodded. He continued eating. The factoid didn’t quite resonate.

Cartaya comes from a place far from this stop in Oklahoma, where tornadoes loom every spring and the Dodgers’ double-A affiliate serves as a downtown entertainment hub. Maracay is a Venezuelan city near the country’s Caribbean coast with a population of nearly 1 million. It is home to several prominent baseball players. Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is its most famous export. Cartaya aspires to join the list.

“My goal is to be healthy and continue learning,” Cartaya said in Spanish. “Let them or God decide when it’s my opportunity to get there — whether it’s this year or next year or in two years or tomorrow.”

Read more >>>