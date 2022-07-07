Dodgers vs. Rockies recap: Dodgers beat Rockies with walk-off to complete series sweep

Final: Dodgers walk-off Rockies in 2-1 win to complete series sweep

The bottom of the Dodgers lineup came through again in the ninth inning.

After manufacturing the game-tying run in the seventh, it was once again the bottom three hitters who set the stage in the ninth inning for the Dodgers 2-1 walk-off win against the Colorado Rockies.

After a perfect ninth inning from Craig Kimbrel kept the score tied, Cody Bellinger hit a leadoff single in the ninth then went to third on a base hit by Gavin Lux.

In the next at-bat, pinch-hitter Will Smith walked to load the bases.

That set up Mookie Betts for a game-winning infield single on a bouncing ball up the middle the Rockies’ five-man infield could not turn into an out.

The Dodgers complete a three-game sweep of the Rockies and are now 52-29.

