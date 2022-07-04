Dodgers vs. Rockies: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers open a three-game series Monday against Colorado at Dodger Stadium, the club’s third meeting of the season with the Rockies.

So far, Colorado has won four out of the first six games, which were all played at Coors Field.

The Dodgers will start left-hander Julio Urías (6-6, 2.64 earned-run average) against Rockies’ right-harder Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31 ERA). Urías was 3-1 in June with 34 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers (49-29) come into the series with a 3 1/2 game lead over San Diego in the National League West after winning three out of four from the Padres over the weekend.

The Rockies (35-44), who trail the Dodgers by 14 1/2 games, won two out of three from Arizona including a comeback Sunday from a 5-0 deficit when C.J. Cron hit two three-run home runs that propelled the Rockies past the Diamondbacks 6-5.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

