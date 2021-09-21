Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, odds and score

How Dodgers could get ultimate home-field advantage even as wild card

Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes after a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. (Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

The final two weeks of baseball’s regular season are upon us, with the Dodgers trailing the San Francisco Giants by one game in the National League West. The division title is up for grabs, and with it home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Giants (97-53) and Dodgers (96-54) boast the best records in Major League Baseball, but the team that finishes second in the NL West will be a wild-card team. If that team is the Dodgers, the NL wild-card game — the first game of the NL playoffs — would take place at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6.

That would be the only time in the NL playoffs the Dodgers would have home-field advantage. If the Dodgers won, they would advance to the division series, where a wild-card team is not permitted to have home-field advantage. No matter: The Giants would have a better record.

