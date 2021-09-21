Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, odds and score

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías throws against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 24.
Pitcher Julio Urías will start for the Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

The Dodgers continue their final regular-season road trip of 2021, stopping in Denver for a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

By Los Angeles Times staff

What you need to know

How Dodgers could get ultimate home-field advantage even as wild card

By Bill Shaikin

Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes after a win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, left, celebrates with catcher Austin Barnes after a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

The final two weeks of baseball’s regular season are upon us, with the Dodgers trailing the San Francisco Giants by one game in the National League West. The division title is up for grabs, and with it home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Giants (97-53) and Dodgers (96-54) boast the best records in Major League Baseball, but the team that finishes second in the NL West will be a wild-card team. If that team is the Dodgers, the NL wild-card game — the first game of the NL playoffs — would take place at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 6.

That would be the only time in the NL playoffs the Dodgers would have home-field advantage. If the Dodgers won, they would advance to the division series, where a wild-card team is not permitted to have home-field advantage. No matter: The Giants would have a better record.

Read more >>>

