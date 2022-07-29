Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Angels.
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will start against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Urías is 9-6 with a 2.72 earned-run average over 19 starts this season.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The Dodgers continue their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Dodgers blow out Rockies, and get good news on pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen

By Jack Harris

DENVER — The Dodgers opened an eight-game trip Thursday with a 13-0 blowout of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

And it might not have even been the team’s most important development of the day.

Behind seven scoreless innings from Tyler Anderson and the offense’s second-highest scoring outburst of the season, the Dodgers improved to 66-32 and extended their lead in the National League West to 12 games over the idle San Diego Padres.

“Tonight was just an all-around good day to be a Dodger,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Including for a couple of injured pitchers now on the mend.

While the Dodgers dominated the Rockies (45-55), right-hander Dustin May completed his second rehabilitation start with triple-A Oklahoma City in his return from Tommy John surgery. And Thursday’s outing went much better than the first.

Read more >>>

