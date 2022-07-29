Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers blow out Rockies, and get good news on pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen

DENVER — The Dodgers opened an eight-game trip Thursday with a 13-0 blowout of the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

And it might not have even been the team’s most important development of the day.

Behind seven scoreless innings from Tyler Anderson and the offense’s second-highest scoring outburst of the season, the Dodgers improved to 66-32 and extended their lead in the National League West to 12 games over the idle San Diego Padres.

“Tonight was just an all-around good day to be a Dodger,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Including for a couple of injured pitchers now on the mend.

While the Dodgers dominated the Rockies (45-55), right-hander Dustin May completed his second rehabilitation start with triple-A Oklahoma City in his return from Tommy John surgery. And Thursday’s outing went much better than the first.

