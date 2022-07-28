Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Dodgers should trade for Juan Soto and avoid mistake Angels made with Mike Trout
The phenom is now an old man.
Mike Trout has a back problem that he will have to manage for the rest of his career, the diagnosis trainer Mike Frostad relayed to reporters in Kansas City marking the latest round of trouble to strike the Angels.
The news provided a warning of sorts for the Dodgers, who are exploring a trade with the Washington Nationals for Juan Soto.
The lesson here shouldn’t be about the risks of placing a massive wager on a single player but of what can happen to teams that don’t take advantage of their opportunities.
Instead of discouraging the Dodgers from pursuing the 23-year-old Soto, the Angels’ failures with Trout should compel Andrew Friedman to complete a deal with the Nationals before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
ICYMI: Six-run first inning propels Dodgers and Andrew Heaney to easy win over Nationals
The difference was night and day.
After scoring only four runs in two losses to the lowly Washington Nationals, the Dodgers took aim just after high noon Wednesday and immediately unloaded on left-hander Patrick Corbin in a 7-1 victory.
They scored six first-inning runs, rata-tat-tat, stringing together six consecutive hits with two out, effectively putting the game out of reach before many in the sun-drenched crowd had taken their seats at Dodger Stadium.
The beneficiary was starter Andrew Heaney, who pitched four scoreless innings in his first start in five weeks. His ERA in four starts this season is an impeccable 0.47. Effectiveness seems a given with Heaney, who signed a one-year, $8-million deal with the Dodgers during the offseason.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season: