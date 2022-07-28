Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, news and analysis

Dodgers should trade for Juan Soto and avoid mistake Angels made with Mike Trout

Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks back to the dugout with teammates Victor Robles (16) and Luis Garcia (2) against the Dodgers on Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The phenom is now an old man.

Mike Trout has a back problem that he will have to manage for the rest of his career, the diagnosis trainer Mike Frostad relayed to reporters in Kansas City marking the latest round of trouble to strike the Angels.

The news provided a warning of sorts for the Dodgers, who are exploring a trade with the Washington Nationals for Juan Soto.

The lesson here shouldn’t be about the risks of placing a massive wager on a single player but of what can happen to teams that don’t take advantage of their opportunities.

Instead of discouraging the Dodgers from pursuing the 23-year-old Soto, the Angels’ failures with Trout should compel Andrew Friedman to complete a deal with the Nationals before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

