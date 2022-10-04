Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Tony Gonsolin has mixed results in Dodgers return, leaving playoff status up in air

When you’ve won 110 games, when you’ve cruised along the National League West road to a division title without even a glance in the rearview mirror, you can afford to experiment a little.

And Monday night’s 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium all but turned into a glorified live batting practice session for Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers’ All-Star right-hander returning from a forearm strain that had kept him out of the rotation since Aug. 23.

But squint hard enough and there were playoff stakes. A strong few innings for Gonsolin meant comfortably locking in a guy with a 2.14 earned-run average as a Game 3 or 4 starter for the NL Division Series. A shaky start meant reevaluating — perhaps tossing left-hander Andrew Heaney into the mix or piecing together a bullpen game.

