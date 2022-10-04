Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 3.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 3. Urías makes his final start of the regular season Tuesday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers look to pick up win No. 111 on the season Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Tony Gonsolin has mixed results in Dodgers return, leaving playoff status up in air

By Luca Evans

When you’ve won 110 games, when you’ve cruised along the National League West road to a division title without even a glance in the rearview mirror, you can afford to experiment a little.

And Monday night’s 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium all but turned into a glorified live batting practice session for Tony Gonsolin, the Dodgers’ All-Star right-hander returning from a forearm strain that had kept him out of the rotation since Aug. 23.

But squint hard enough and there were playoff stakes. A strong few innings for Gonsolin meant comfortably locking in a guy with a 2.14 earned-run average as a Game 3 or 4 starter for the NL Division Series. A shaky start meant reevaluating — perhaps tossing left-hander Andrew Heaney into the mix or piecing together a bullpen game.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream Dodgers-Rockies series

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the final series of the regular season:

