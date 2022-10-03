Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a game against the Washington Nationals on July 25.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a game against the Washington Nationals on July 25. Gonsolin is making his first start Monday since Aug. 23.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin returns to the mound after missing more than a month because of injury as the Dodgers go for win No. 111. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Tyler Anderson shows off his playoff-caliber prowess again

By Mike DiGiovanna

Tyler Anderson threw 86 pitches Sunday, not one of them traveling faster than 92 mph, the Dodgers left-hander content to cruise in the slow lane while so many of his peers zoom down the autobahn at 97-98 mph.

But what Anderson lacks in velocity he makes up for in command, deception and guile, a combination that earned the 32-year-old with the herky-jerky delivery a playoff rotation spot. It was on display again in his final regular-season start.

The Dodgers lost to Colorado 4-1 before 44,091 at Chavez Ravine, their normally potent offense mustering three singles off Rockies starter Germán Márquez (9-13) and relievers Justin Lawrence and Daniel Bard, the latter striking out six of his last seven batters for the save.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream Dodgers-Rockies series

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the final series of the regular season:

