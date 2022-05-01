Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw breaks Dodgers’ strikeout record in loss to Tigers

Clayton Kershaw entered the season chasing history. He finally caught it in the fourth inning Saturday when he fanned Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson to break Don Sutton’s Dodgers record for career strikeouts.

Torkelson’s weak swing and miss, Kershaw’s fourth strikeout of the night, brought the Dodger Stadium crowd of 52,613 to its feet for an ovation as Kershaw circled the mound, then doffed his cap to the fans, seemingly anxious for the game to resume.

When it did, Kershaw kept the Tigers in check until he exited, then they rallied for four consecutive runs to snap a six-game losing streak and spoil the Dodgers’ night with a 5-1 win.

