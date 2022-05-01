Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Walker Buehler throws to the plate against the Atlanta Braves on April 19.
Walker Buehler will be on the mound for the Dodgers in Sunday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Walker Buehler takes the mound for a Dodgers team looking to get back on track after dropping three of its last four games. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw breaks Dodgers’ strikeout record in loss to Tigers

By Kevin Baxter

Clayton Kershaw entered the season chasing history. He finally caught it in the fourth inning Saturday when he fanned Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson to break Don Sutton’s Dodgers record for career strikeouts.

Torkelson’s weak swing and miss, Kershaw’s fourth strikeout of the night, brought the Dodger Stadium crowd of 52,613 to its feet for an ovation as Kershaw circled the mound, then doffed his cap to the fans, seemingly anxious for the game to resume.

When it did, Kershaw kept the Tigers in check until he exited, then they rallied for four consecutive runs to snap a six-game losing streak and spoil the Dodgers’ night with a 5-1 win.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the TV and streaming schedule for the Dodgers in 2022:

Share