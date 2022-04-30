Share
Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Atlanta Braves on April 18.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Atlanta Braves on April 18. Kershaw will make his fourth start of the season Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
The Dodgers continue their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers, with Clayton Kershaw getting the 7:10 p.m. PDT start.

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

MLB is right to suspend Trevor Bauer. Now the Dodgers need to banish him from team

By Bill Plaschke

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants in June.
Thank you, Major League Baseball.

See ya, Trevor Bauer.

One of the darkest sagas in Dodgers history took a historic step toward closure Friday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred finally left the dugout and did the right thing.

He yanked Bauer off the mound for two seasons and hopefully out of a Dodgers uniform forever.

In a record-setting penalty for violating the league’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, Bauer was suspended for 324 games, or roughly the time remaining on his Dodgers contract.

ICYMI: Dodgers mum on Trevor Bauer suspension but are plenty loud in win over Tigers

By Steve Henson

The closest any Dodgers player came to commenting on Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension Friday night was this exchange with Clayton Kershaw when reporters approached him at his locker before the game.

Kershaw: “What’s this about?”

The Times’ Dylan Hernandez: “You know …"

Kershaw grinned: “I can’t talk about that. Everybody’s day good?”

A few hours later, the answer from several teammates was a resounding yes. The Dodgers opened a five-game homestand with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers by taking an early lead and riding a stellar start from Tyler Anderson.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s how to watch and stream the Dodgers during the 2022 regular season:

