Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

MLB is right to suspend Trevor Bauer. Now the Dodgers need to banish him from team
Thank you, Major League Baseball.
See ya, Trevor Bauer.
One of the darkest sagas in Dodgers history took a historic step toward closure Friday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred finally left the dugout and did the right thing.
He yanked Bauer off the mound for two seasons and hopefully out of a Dodgers uniform forever.
In a record-setting penalty for violating the league’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, Bauer was suspended for 324 games, or roughly the time remaining on his Dodgers contract.
ICYMI: Dodgers mum on Trevor Bauer suspension but are plenty loud in win over Tigers
The closest any Dodgers player came to commenting on Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension Friday night was this exchange with Clayton Kershaw when reporters approached him at his locker before the game.
Kershaw: “What’s this about?”
The Times’ Dylan Hernandez: “You know …"
Kershaw grinned: “I can’t talk about that. Everybody’s day good?”
A few hours later, the answer from several teammates was a resounding yes. The Dodgers opened a five-game homestand with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers by taking an early lead and riding a stellar start from Tyler Anderson.
