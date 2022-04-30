Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates, start time and analysis

MLB is right to suspend Trevor Bauer. Now the Dodgers need to banish him from team

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants in June. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Thank you, Major League Baseball.

See ya, Trevor Bauer.

One of the darkest sagas in Dodgers history took a historic step toward closure Friday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred finally left the dugout and did the right thing.

He yanked Bauer off the mound for two seasons and hopefully out of a Dodgers uniform forever.

In a record-setting penalty for violating the league’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, Bauer was suspended for 324 games, or roughly the time remaining on his Dodgers contract.

