Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney will start Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heaney is 1-1 with a 1.77 earned-run average over eight starts this season.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Dodgers as the look to clinch the series win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers rough up Brewers ace Corbin Burnes to continue key offensive trend in win

By Jack Harris

They’d already done it to Max Fried and Yu Darvish, Logan Webb and Carlos Rodón.

On Tuesday night, they added Corbin Burnes to the list.

Facing this year’s juggernaut of a Dodgers lineup can be hard enough. Doing it multiple times has seemingly bordered on the impossible.

Burnes learned the hard way Tuesday, becoming the latest pitcher not only to regress in his second start against the Dodgers, but to do so mightily, giving up seven runs in 3 ⅔ innings in the Dodgers’ 10-1 blowout win in front of a sold-out home crowd.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

