Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers rough up Brewers ace Corbin Burnes to continue key offensive trend in win

They’d already done it to Max Fried and Yu Darvish, Logan Webb and Carlos Rodón.

On Tuesday night, they added Corbin Burnes to the list.

Facing this year’s juggernaut of a Dodgers lineup can be hard enough. Doing it multiple times has seemingly bordered on the impossible.

Burnes learned the hard way Tuesday, becoming the latest pitcher not only to regress in his second start against the Dodgers, but to do so mightily, giving up seven runs in 3 ⅔ innings in the Dodgers’ 10-1 blowout win in front of a sold-out home crowd.

