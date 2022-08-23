Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time and news

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gonsolin is 15-1 with a 2.12 earned-run average over 22 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin takes the mound as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Theft on the rise: How the Dodgers became baseball’s improbable men of steal

By Steve Henson

Trea Turner steals second base ahead of the tag of Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson during the 2021 NLCS. The Dodgers were 16 for 16 in stolen bases last postseason.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers’ preferred method of offense is to bludgeon opponents with a loaded lineup of power hitters proficient at working counts, hunting mistakes and giving themselves self-congratulatory taps on their helmets as they circle the bases.

Pointing out their proficiency at stealing bases is a bit like reaching under a stack of C-notes to rummage through the change drawer.

Stealing bases is so pre-analytics, so anti-Moneyball, so Maury Wills. Risking an out on the basepaths is nearly as passé as a sacrifice bunt. Stay put or be the target of a running joke.

Why then are the Dodgers exemplary men of steal?

Max Muncy reaches one-year contract extension, but Dodgers get blanked by Brewers

By Jack Harris

Max Muncy’s self-belief was wavering earlier this season as he floundered during his return from an elbow injury.

The Dodgers’ trust in the veteran slugger, however, never ceased.

It’s why the infielder, who will turn 32 on Thursday, continued to play every day, even with his batting average hovering around .160.

It’s why he still hit in the middle of the order, even as his trademark power flickered with just nine home runs in his first 83 games.

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

