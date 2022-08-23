Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time and news

Theft on the rise: How the Dodgers became baseball’s improbable men of steal

Trea Turner steals second base ahead of the tag of Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson during the 2021 NLCS. The Dodgers were 16 for 16 in stolen bases last postseason. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers’ preferred method of offense is to bludgeon opponents with a loaded lineup of power hitters proficient at working counts, hunting mistakes and giving themselves self-congratulatory taps on their helmets as they circle the bases.

Pointing out their proficiency at stealing bases is a bit like reaching under a stack of C-notes to rummage through the change drawer.

Stealing bases is so pre-analytics, so anti-Moneyball, so Maury Wills. Risking an out on the basepaths is nearly as passé as a sacrifice bunt. Stay put or be the target of a running joke.

Why then are the Dodgers exemplary men of steal?

