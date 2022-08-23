Walker Buehler undergoes second Tommy John surgery on right elbow

The worst-case scenario has come true for Walker Buehler.

According to a post he put on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the Dodgers pitcher announced he underwent Tommy John surgery, a major development that will probably keep the right-hander sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2023 season.

The Dodgers also announced that Buehler had a “flexor tendon repair” during his surgery Tuesday. A defined timeline for his return has not yet been disclosed.

Buehler had been out since early June with a flexor tendon injury and was scheduled to undergo a season-ending elbow surgery Tuesday, after having a setback in his rehabilitation this month.

While it was unclear exactly what the extent of Buehler’s injury was — the results of a recent MRI weren’t clear enough to determine the specific issue — there was concern that one of the ligaments in Buehler’s elbow was damaged.

Tuesday’s procedure, which was to be performed by team physician and renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, was expected to pinpoint the problem.

Though manager Dave Roberts said initially he didn’t think Tommy John surgery was a possibility, Tuesday’s procedure evidently proved otherwise, marking the second time in his career Buehler will have to rehab from Tommy John surgery. He had his first one when he was a prospect, after being drafted by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2015 draft.

