Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers on April 29.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers on April 29. Anderson will start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson gets the start as the Dodgers look to get back on track against the Philadelphia Phillies after dropping two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular-season:

Ryan Pepiot’s debut inefficient but scoreless as Dodgers drop rubber game to Pirates

By Jack Harris

PITTSBURGH — Ryan Pepiot’s MLB debut began with a flash of potential.

In his first career start with the Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon, Pepiot dispatched Pittsburgh Pirates leadoff hitter Ben Gamel on four pitches, getting ahead with a tailing 95-mph fastball before fanning him with a trademark changeup that darted out of the strike zone.

The rest of the day wasn’t nearly as simple for the 24-year-old right-hander, who walked five batters and hit another while throwing 77 pitches in three innings.

Yet, Pepiot escaped each predicament, pitching his way out of every dangerous situation to keep the Pirates scoreless in his first big-league outing.

“A lot of emotions, adrenaline,” said Pepiot, the team’s No. 2-ranked pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline. “But when I needed to, I was able to make some pitches to limit the damage.”

Read more >>>

