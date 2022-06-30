Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White delivers during a game.
Pitcher Mitch White will start for the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. White is 1-1 with a 4.25 earned-run average over 10 appearances this season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Mitch White gets the start for the Dodgers as they look to extend their narrow lead in the National League West over the second-place San Diego Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

By Houston MitchellAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Despite more off-field agent drama, Freddie Freeman stays hot in Dodgers’ win over Rockies

By Jack Harris

DENVER — Freddie Freeman wanted the story to just go away.

On Wednesday, however, the saga around his offseason free agency, departure from the Braves and apparent split from his agents continued to dominate baseball’s news cycle.

Though the Dodgers first baseman had a home run, two hits and a walk in the team’s 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, a new report about Freeman’s free agency process last offseason led to another chapter in a story that has followed him for almost a week.

Hours before the first pitch, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb said that Casey Close, the agent at Excel Sports Management who led free-agency negotiations for Freeman that ended with him signing with the Dodgers, had never told Freeman about a supposed final contract offer the Braves made to keep the former MVP in Atlanta.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers’ broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share