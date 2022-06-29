Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw’s All-Star path rockier after rough loss to Colorado

DENVER — On Monday afternoon, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought there was a possible path for Clayton Kershaw to start next month’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

By the end of Tuesday night, however, those hopes took a serious beating in the left-hander’s worst start of the season.

After giving up six runs in four innings in the Dodgers’ 7-4 defeat to the Colorado Rockies, Kershaw didn’t try to look for positives or put an upbeat spin on his 77-pitch outing.

“[I’m] going to just not overthink it,” he sighed, “and just say I sucked today.”

