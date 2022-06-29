Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Washington Nationals.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers against the Washington Nationals on May 25. Urias is 5-6 with a 2.48 earned-run average over 14 starts this season.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start as the Dodgers look to close out their nine-game road trip with a win and avoid being swept by the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw’s All-Star path rockier after rough loss to Colorado

By Jack Harris

DENVER — On Monday afternoon, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought there was a possible path for Clayton Kershaw to start next month’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

By the end of Tuesday night, however, those hopes took a serious beating in the left-hander’s worst start of the season.

After giving up six runs in four innings in the Dodgers’ 7-4 defeat to the Colorado Rockies, Kershaw didn’t try to look for positives or put an upbeat spin on his 77-pitch outing.

“[I’m] going to just not overthink it,” he sighed, “and just say I sucked today.”

Read more >>>

