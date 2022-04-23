Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Mookie Betts and Max Muncy start heating up in Dodgers’ win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — They were two of the Dodgers’ coldest hitters over the season’s first two weeks.

On Friday night at Petco Park, however, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy sparked the Dodgers’ latest triumph, combining for four hits, three home runs, five RBIs and four walks in the team’s 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

The duo erased the Dodgers early one-run deficit with a pair of solo home runs in the fifth inning — Betts leading off with a second-deck blast to left field, his first home run of the year; and Muncy giving the Dodgers the lead on a high-arching drive that just cleared the wall in right with two outs.

They helped Dodgers pull away down the stretch too — Muncy driving home two runs with a bases-loaded single in the seventh, giving him a season-high three RBIs, and Betts hitting another solo home run in the ninth, giving him his 20th career multi-homer game.

