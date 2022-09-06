Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Andrew Heaney criticizes himself after Giants pound their way past Dodgers

Andrew Heaney first looked at the high arching drive in disgust, then toward the Dodgers dugout in disbelief.

For the fourth time Monday night, the Dodgers left-hander had given up a home run, his recent struggles with the long ball becoming an all-out calamity in a 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

And when he asked about his struggles postgame, it didn’t take him long to explain why.

“I was throwing s--- right down the middle,” he said.

