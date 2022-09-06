Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 19. Anderson is 13-3 with a 2.68 earned-run average over 25 appearances this season.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson gets the start as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

ICYMI: Andrew Heaney criticizes himself after Giants pound their way past Dodgers

By Jack Harris

Andrew Heaney first looked at the high arching drive in disgust, then toward the Dodgers dugout in disbelief.

For the fourth time Monday night, the Dodgers left-hander had given up a home run, his recent struggles with the long ball becoming an all-out calamity in a 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

And when he asked about his struggles postgame, it didn’t take him long to explain why.

“I was throwing s--- right down the middle,” he said.

Read more >>>

