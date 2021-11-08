Former Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney to join Dodgers on one-year deal

Andrew Heaney is a Dodger again. This time he’s expected to stick around as the Dodgers replenish their starting rotation depth for 2022.

Heaney and the Dodgers agreed Monday to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million, pending a physical, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It will be Heaney’s second stint with the club. His first ended in a blink.

The Dodgers acquired the left-handed pitcher in December 2014 as part of a seven-player deal with the Miami Marlins. Dee Gordon, Miguel Rojas and Dan Haren went to Miami. Kiké Hernández, Austin Barnes, Chris Hatcher and Heaney went to Los Angeles. Heaney was then traded that same day to the Angels for Howie Kendrick.

Heaney, 30, is coming off a forgettable 2021 season split between the Angels and New York Yankees, who acquired him at the July 30 trade deadline. He recorded a 5.83 earned-run average in 129 2/3 innings in 30 appearances (23 starts). He posted an ERA+ of 76 (100 is average). Giving up home runs was the source of his struggles. He yielded 29 home runs and 1.88 home runs per nine innings — the sixth highest rate amongst starting pitchers with at least 120 innings logged.

Heaney drew considerable interest in the free-agent market anyway. Clubs project him as a sound bounce-back candidate with left-hander Robbie Ray serving as the model.

Ray, 30, compiled a 6.62 ERA and gave up 30 home runs in 2020 before rebounding as a Cy Young Award contender in 2021 on a one-year, $8-million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Ray led the majors in strikeouts (248). He was tops in the American League in ERA (2.84) and innings pitched (193 1/3). He is a free agent again and is expected to receive significant multiyear offers.

Heaney joins a Dodgers club with rotation questions. Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer are free agents. Trevor Bauer isn’t expected to pitch for the team again. Dustin May won’t be ready for the start of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May.

Julio Urías, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, and David Price are the healthy options not facing a potential suspension under club control for 2022. Andre Jackson figures to contribute after debuting in 2021. Highly regarded prospects Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, and Ryan Pepiot are next in line.