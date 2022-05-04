Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Julio Urías and Dodgers edge rival Giants in first meeting of season
Last year, they were separated by one game in the regular season. Their playoff series wasn’t decided until the ninth inning of a winner-take-all Game 5.
It was as intense, dramatic and competitive as almost any season in the history of their rivalry, which spans more than a century.
And if Tuesday night was any indication, the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants might do it all over again.
In their first meeting of the season, the Dodgers won 3-1 in front of 43,370 at Dodger Stadium, prevailing in a pitchers’ duel between Julio Urías (six scoreless innings) and Carlos Rodón (two runs and only three hits over six innings).
