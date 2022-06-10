Dodgers vs. Giants updates: After Walker Buehler, weekend rotation TBD

Walker Buehler starts Friday, but Dodgers starters for Saturday and Sunday are TBD

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dodgers will likely have their three big-name pitchers take the mound for this weekend’s series against the San Francisco Giants.

The order they start, however, remains to be determined.

The one certainty is that Walker Buehler will pitch Friday night, trying to shake off a couple poor starts last week and a disappointing start to the season overall.

Buehler is 6-2 with a 3.84 earned-run average in 11 starts.

“It’s natural that his confidence has been shaken little bit,” manager Dave Roberts said this week. “But I’m gonna keep betting on that he’ll right the ship.”

Clayton Kershaw will also take the mound this weekend in his return from injury, although it’s now unclear whether that will happen Saturday or Sunday.

Earlier this week, Kershaw had been announced as Sunday’s likely starter as the team, after he missed the last month with SI joint inflammation in his lower back.

But then, following Thursday’s game, Roberts said that Kershaw could be possibly moved up to Sunday, potentially flipping spots with Julio Urías — the original Saturday starter — in the rotation order.

Kershaw started his season strong, going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his first five starts before getting hurt.

Urías has been up and down this year, but had a better outing in his last start against the New York Mets last week. He enters with a 3-5 record and 2.78 ERA.

Closer Craig Kimbrel is also expected to rejoin the team in San Francisco, after missing this week’s trip to Chicago while on paternity leave.

The Dodgers enter their first trip to Oracle Park this year at 37-20, leading the National League West by two games and holding a 6½-game edge over the 30-26 Giants.