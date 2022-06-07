Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers head to the South Side of Chicago on Tuesday to play a three-game interleague series with the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable pitchers for the first game will match a pair of right-handers — Mitch White (1-1, 4.70 ERA) for the Dodgers and Michael Kopech (1-0, 2.20) for the White Sox.

The White Sox, who are in third place in the American League Central Division and trail the Minnesota Twins by five games with a 25-27 record, won two out of three at Tampa Bay over the weekend.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, saw their lead shrink to two games in the National League West over San Diego after completing a seven-game home stand in which they won just two out of seven against Pittsburgh and the New York Mets.

The Dodgers will see two of their former players in Chicago — A.J. Pollock and Yasmani Grandal — both of whom play for White Sox.

After the series concludes on Thursday, the Dodgers fly back to California to open a three-game weekend series against the Giants in San Francisco Friday night.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. White Sox series

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago.

Radio: AM KLAC (570), KTNA (1020) Spanish.

