Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Chicago Cubs on May 7. Kershaw will make his first start in over a month Saturday against the Giants.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw is set to make his return from injury as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at 4:15 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Dodgers fall to Giants as Walker Buehler leaves early because of elbow discomfort

By Jack Harris

SAN FRANCISCO — Walker Buehler’s season was already heading for another disappointing turn Friday night, after he gave up three runs in four innings against the San Francisco Giants.

By the end of the Dodgers’ 7-2 loss, however, Buehler’s underwhelming stat line was the least of his worries.

After he exited the game following just four innings and 70 pitches, the Dodgers announced that Buehler was experiencing right elbow discomfort. The team didn’t immediately know the severity of the injury. Buehler said he was going to get tests Saturday morning.

Buehler said the issue first popped up after he threw a breaking ball in the third inning. He tried to pitch through it but left the game before the start of the fifth when the discomfort didn’t subside.

Read more >>>

