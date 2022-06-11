Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers fall to Giants as Walker Buehler leaves early because of elbow discomfort

SAN FRANCISCO — Walker Buehler’s season was already heading for another disappointing turn Friday night, after he gave up three runs in four innings against the San Francisco Giants.

By the end of the Dodgers’ 7-2 loss, however, Buehler’s underwhelming stat line was the least of his worries.

After he exited the game following just four innings and 70 pitches, the Dodgers announced that Buehler was experiencing right elbow discomfort. The team didn’t immediately know the severity of the injury. Buehler said he was going to get tests Saturday morning.

Buehler said the issue first popped up after he threw a breaking ball in the third inning. He tried to pitch through it but left the game before the start of the fifth when the discomfort didn’t subside.

