Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The Dodgers look to extend their three-game winning streak when they open a weekend series against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

Follow along for live updates throughout the Dodgers’ three-game home series against the Texas Rangers. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

Pitching matchup: Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 7-5, 3.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers opposite Mike Foltynewicz (RHP, 1-6, 4.75 ERA) for the Rangers.

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers series

By Times staff

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger warms up before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 2.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Here’s how to watch this weekend’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the Texas Rangers:

How to stream

Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.

Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.

How to watch on TV

Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.

How to listen

In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).

Share

ICYMI: Mookie Betts impresses with his bat and glove in Dodgers’ win over Pirates

By Jorge Castillo

×

Highlights from the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

PITTSBURGH — Mookie Betts’ performance Thursday at PNC Park, an all-around rendition that served as a reminder of his elite skill-set during a relatively disappointing season, began in the first inning, when it was still sunny and muggy, inside the batter’s box.

He swatted the third pitch of the game, a 2-0 fastball from Mitch Keller, over the wall in left-center field to give the Dodgers a prompt lead in a rain-shortened, series-sweeping 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Betts’ sixth home run this season and first in 75 plate appearances. He hadn’t homered since May 18. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts predicted Betts would homer “in the next few days.”

“I’ve been working a lot, as always,” said Betts, who finished two for four with a walk. “I feel like I’ve been pretty close here lately and I’ve been hitting the ball harder more consistently. I don’t know about a home run, but I do feel like I’m swinging the bat a little bit better.”

Betts then took his act to right field. It was bumpy initially. He fumbled a hit from Erik González in the second inning that allowed Phillip Evans to score from first base, just beating his throw, to tie the score. Betts quickly rebounded.

Read more >>>

Share

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Rangers on Friday

By Greg Peterson

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers against the Colorado Rockies on June 3.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Dodgers return to the West Coast after completing a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates and will look to open a 10th consecutive series with a win Friday against the Texas Rangers.

Clayton Kershaw will get the start and for all the great things he’s accomplished, the veteran left-hander has allowed 20 home runs in his past 13 home starts. The Rangers, however, have hit just two home runs in their last five games, both by Joey Gallo.

Dodgers line for June 11, 2021
(VSiN)

The Rangers will send Mike Foltynewicz to the mound. He is 1-6 on the season and has given up at least three runs in four of his last six starts.

At 9-23, the Rangers are the only American League team with fewer than 11 road wins while the Dodgers are 15-14 on the run line as a home favorite, the league’s fourth-beat mark. They have allowed four runs or fewer in seven of their last nine games.

VSiN, the Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email.