Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

ICYMI: Mookie Betts impresses with his bat and glove in Dodgers’ win over Pirates

× Highlights from the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

PITTSBURGH — Mookie Betts’ performance Thursday at PNC Park, an all-around rendition that served as a reminder of his elite skill-set during a relatively disappointing season, began in the first inning, when it was still sunny and muggy, inside the batter’s box.

He swatted the third pitch of the game, a 2-0 fastball from Mitch Keller, over the wall in left-center field to give the Dodgers a prompt lead in a rain-shortened, series-sweeping 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Betts’ sixth home run this season and first in 75 plate appearances. He hadn’t homered since May 18. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts predicted Betts would homer “in the next few days.”

“I’ve been working a lot, as always,” said Betts, who finished two for four with a walk. “I feel like I’ve been pretty close here lately and I’ve been hitting the ball harder more consistently. I don’t know about a home run, but I do feel like I’m swinging the bat a little bit better.”

Betts then took his act to right field. It was bumpy initially. He fumbled a hit from Erik González in the second inning that allowed Phillip Evans to score from first base, just beating his throw, to tie the score. Betts quickly rebounded.

