Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

⚾ Pitching matchup: Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 7-5, 3.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers opposite Mike Foltynewicz (RHP, 1-6, 4.75 ERA) for the Rangers.
How to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers series
Here’s how to watch this weekend’s three-game series between the Dodgers and the Texas Rangers:
How to stream
Spectrum SportsNet LA is available with a subscription to AT&T TV “Choice Plan” ($84.99 / mo.). You can stream the game on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and your browser.
Fans outside of the Los Angeles market can stream the games using MLB.TV.
How to watch on TV
Spectrum SportsNet LA and SportsNet LA Desportes are carrying the games on cable and satellite providers.
How to listen
In Los Angeles, the games can be heard on 570 AM or 1020 AM (Español).
Highlights from the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH — Mookie Betts’ performance Thursday at PNC Park, an all-around rendition that served as a reminder of his elite skill-set during a relatively disappointing season, began in the first inning, when it was still sunny and muggy, inside the batter’s box.
He swatted the third pitch of the game, a 2-0 fastball from Mitch Keller, over the wall in left-center field to give the Dodgers a prompt lead in a rain-shortened, series-sweeping 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Betts’ sixth home run this season and first in 75 plate appearances. He hadn’t homered since May 18. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts predicted Betts would homer “in the next few days.”
“I’ve been working a lot, as always,” said Betts, who finished two for four with a walk. “I feel like I’ve been pretty close here lately and I’ve been hitting the ball harder more consistently. I don’t know about a home run, but I do feel like I’m swinging the bat a little bit better.”
Betts then took his act to right field. It was bumpy initially. He fumbled a hit from Erik González in the second inning that allowed Phillip Evans to score from first base, just beating his throw, to tie the score. Betts quickly rebounded.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Rangers on Friday
The Dodgers return to the West Coast after completing a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates and will look to open a 10th consecutive series with a win Friday against the Texas Rangers.
Clayton Kershaw will get the start and for all the great things he’s accomplished, the veteran left-hander has allowed 20 home runs in his past 13 home starts. The Rangers, however, have hit just two home runs in their last five games, both by Joey Gallo.
The Rangers will send Mike Foltynewicz to the mound. He is 1-6 on the season and has given up at least three runs in four of his last six starts.
At 9-23, the Rangers are the only American League team with fewer than 11 road wins while the Dodgers are 15-14 on the run line as a home favorite, the league’s fourth-beat mark. They have allowed four runs or fewer in seven of their last nine games.
