Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Tuesday recap: Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez bail out Alex Vesia

The final score looked like a laugher for the Dodgers, who used a two-run home run from J.D. Martinez in the seventh and a three-run inning in the eighth to pull away for a 9-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

But there was no chuckling among the 46,571 fans in Dodger Stadium in the top of the seventh — only hearty boos echoed through the ravine — when reliever Alex Vesia came perilously close to blowing a three-run lead.

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin gave up one run and three hits in six efficient but hardly dominant innings, striking out two and walking two in a 70-pitch start, and he handed the ball to Vesia to start the seventh with a 4-1 lead.

