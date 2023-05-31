Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals
Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 30 at Dodger Stadium. Syndergaard is 1-4 with a 6.27 earned-run average over 10 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers as they close out their three-game series with the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m. PDT (SNLA | MLB.TV).

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Tuesday recap: Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez bail out Alex Vesia

By Mike DiGiovanna

The final score looked like a laugher for the Dodgers, who used a two-run home run from J.D. Martinez in the seventh and a three-run inning in the eighth to pull away for a 9-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

But there was no chuckling among the 46,571 fans in Dodger Stadium in the top of the seventh — only hearty boos echoed through the ravine — when reliever Alex Vesia came perilously close to blowing a three-run lead.

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin gave up one run and three hits in six efficient but hardly dominant innings, striking out two and walking two in a 70-pitch start, and he handed the ball to Vesia to start the seventh with a 4-1 lead.

Read more >>>

