Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Clayton Kershaw disagreed with Sisters’ award, sought return of Dodgers’ Christian day

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw said he disagreed with the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during the team’s upcoming Pride Night game, and that he approached the organization about expediting his announcement of the club’s relaunching of Christian Faith and Family Day as a response.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Kershaw said that while there were tentative plans for the club to bring the Christian event back this year — it was an annual staple on the Dodgers’ promotional schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic — his announcement of its relaunch last Friday was prompted by the team’s planned recognition of the Sisters group.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

