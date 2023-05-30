Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Clayton Kershaw disagreed with Sisters’ award, sought return of Dodgers’ Christian day
Clayton Kershaw said he disagreed with the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during the team’s upcoming Pride Night game, and that he approached the organization about expediting his announcement of the club’s relaunching of Christian Faith and Family Day as a response.
In an interview with The Los Angeles Times at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Kershaw said that while there were tentative plans for the club to bring the Christian event back this year — it was an annual staple on the Dodgers’ promotional schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic — his announcement of its relaunch last Friday was prompted by the team’s planned recognition of the Sisters group.
“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”
Bobby Miller continues to provide Dodgers with hope amid rash of pitcher woes
The Dodgers returned from a grueling 10-game trip with their rotation in tatters, the injuries to Dustin May and Julio Urías and the struggles of Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw and Gavin Stone stressing organizational pitching depth and an overworked bullpen.
In rookie right-hander Bobby Miller, the Dodgers found some relief … and a reason for hope.
The strapping 6-foot-5, 220-pounder with a triple-digit fastball and knee-buckling curve was dominant in his second big league start Monday night, holding the Washington Nationals to one run and four hits in six efficient innings of a 6-1 victory before a Memorial Day crowd of 47,067 at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season
Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.
Reliever Alex Vesia is recalled and struggling starter Gavin Stone is optioned to triple-A
The Dodgers recalled reliever Alex Vesia from triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and optioned struggling starter Gavin Stone back to triple-A, giving the team an extra left-hander in the bullpen until Michael Grove is activated and inserted into the rotation this weekend.
Vesia, 27, went 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA in 13 games for the Dodgers this season, but he was dominant in his last nine appearances for Oklahoma City, allowing no earned runs, five hits and striking out 18 in 9 ⅔ innings.
Stone, the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2022, had a 14.40 ERA in three big-league starts this season and was roughed up for seven earned runs and 10 hits in two innings of Sunday’s 11-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Grove, who is recovering from a groin strain, joined the Dodgers on Monday and is expected to start one of the weekend games against the New York Yankees. The right-hander had an 8.44 ERA in four April starts for the Dodgers.