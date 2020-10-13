Dodgers Dugout: No one ever said it would be easy

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and no one ever said winning the World Series would be easy.

On a positive note, the Astros are down 2-0 to Tampa Bay in the ALCS.

Some random Game 1 thoughts:

—Sometimes you just get beat. That’s what happened in Game 1.

—There’s a tendency among sports fans to look for someone or something on their team to blame when they lose. Guess what? Sometimes the other team just plays better.

—My big complaint in Game 1 is the same complaint I always have with how the Dodgers manage their bullpen: They take a hot hand out too soon, and leave a struggling guy in too long. Granted, some of that this season is because of the three-batter rule, but still.

—Why take out Victor Gonzalez after he threw only four pitches and looked good?

—I should set this to music because it has become a familiar newsletter refrain: The more pitchers you bring into a game, the more likely you are to find one who doesn’t have his best stuff that day. And the Dodgers found two in Blake Treinen and Jake McGee.

—Still, the Braves had chances to score all night it seemed, and could have won 10-1. They were just the better team Monday. That could easily change today.

—Besides, I predicted Dodgers in six, so the Braves still have one more win in them.

—I hate to admit it, but Joe Buck didn’t come across as a severe Dodgers hater in Game 1. He must not have been feeling well.

—Walker Buehler is going to have to get his control back and work deeper into games.

—Of course, it would help to get more than four hits and to strike out fewer than 11 times.

—I see now why Max Fried is a top Cy Young candidate.

—It was weird seeing players actually throwing balls to fans in the stands again.

—There were more Braves fans there than Dodgers fans.

—But at least there weren’t enough to make that annoying “Tomahawk Chop” too loud.

Dodgers-Braves schedule

Here’s the NLCS schedule. The Dodgers will be the home team for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. All times are Pacific. All game at Arlington, Texas.

Game 1: Atlanta 5, Dodgers 1

Game 2: Tuesday, 3 p.m., Atlanta (Ian Anderson) vs. Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw**), FS1

Game 3: Wednesday, 3 p.m., Dodgers (TBD) vs. Atlanta (Kyle Wright), TBD

Game 4: Thursday, TBD, Dodgers (TBD) vs. Atlanta (TBD), TBD

Game 5*: Friday, TBD, Dodgers (TBD) vs. Atlanta (TBD), TBD

Game 6*: Saturday, TBD, Atlanta (TBD) vs. Dodgers (TBD), TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, TBD, Atlanta (TBD) vs. Dodgers (TBD), TBD

*-If necessary

**-left-handed

