Photos from Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS

The Dodgers’ journey through the 2020 MLB playoffs continued Monday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Chasing their first World Series title since 1988, the Dodgers entered the game having beaten the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round before sweeping the San Diego Padres in the divisional playoffs.
Here are some of the best shots of Game 1 from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier, who has been chronicling the Dodgers’ postseason trek.