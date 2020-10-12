Photos from Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS

The Dodgers’ journey through the 2020 MLB playoffs continued Monday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Chasing their first World Series title since 1988, the Dodgers entered the game having beaten the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round before sweeping the San Diego Padres in the divisional playoffs.

Here are some of the best shots of Game 1 from Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier, who has been chronicling the Dodgers’ postseason trek.

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández, right, celebrates with teammate Chris Taylor after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves baserunner Dansby Swanson beats the tag of Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández to steal second in the fourth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger can’t beat out the throw to Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman during Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy flips away the bat after drawing a walk in the first inning of Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman homers off Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler during Game 1 of the NLCS. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Emily and Robert Alvarez root on the Dodgers before the start of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)