Dodgers Dugout: Should the Dodgers keep Trevor Bauer or release him?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and this might be the shortest Dodgers Dugout in history.

We’ll be back next week to discuss all the recent happenings in Dodgerland, including Justin Turner going to the Red Sox, but I wanted to get your opinion on something to discuss next time.

As you hopefully are aware, an arbitrator shortened Trevor Bauer‘s suspension, making him eligible to pitch next season. The Dodgers now have until Jan. 6 to activate Bauer or release him. If they release him, they will still have to pay him the $22.5 million he will be owed for the upcoming season. And they can’t activate him and send him to the minors, because Bauer has enough service time in the majors to refuse the assignment.

To quote Bill Shaikin’s story, “Neither Bauer nor the league has said what evidence the league presented in determining the suspension. When MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred imposed the suspension, Bauer said: ‘In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.’

“That policy, negotiated between the league and the players’ union, reads in part: ‘The confidentiality of player information is essential to the success of this policy.’ The league is explicitly forbidden from disclosing details of any violation unless Bauer or his representatives first make ‘statements challenging the discipline or denying the alleged conduct.’ ”

Shaikin also wrote, “[Bauer] last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28, 2021, the day before a San Diego woman asked for a restraining order against him, alleging he had sexually assaulted her. The league put Bauer on investigative leave that week and suspended him last April, and in the interim two other women told the Washington Post of similar experiences with Bauer. He denied wrongdoing with all three women.”

The arbitrator had the power to overturn Bauer’s entire suspension but decided to reduce it from 324 to 194 games and reinstated him immediately.

So, here’s the question for you: Would you keep Bauer or release him? Reaction on social media is split, with many spirited and heated arguments taking place on several Dodgers fan sites.

Click here to vote in our poll. Results will be revealed next week.

