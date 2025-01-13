Dodgers Dugout: Vote in our annual Hall of Fame balloting

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and it’s time for our annual Dodgers Dugout Dodgers Hall of Fame voting.

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

I get dozens of emails every season from fans who want to know why their favorite Dodger isn’t in the Hall of Fame. Which got me thinking (always a dangerous proposition), what if we had a Dodgers Dugout Dodgers Hall of Fame, as selected by the readers? We started it in 2022 and so far, readers have voted 15 people into the Hall. It’s time to vote again.

The way it works: Below you will see a list of candidates divided into two groups, players and nonplayers.

In the players’ category, you can vote for up to 12 players. You don’t have to vote for 12, you can vote for any number up to and including 12. Your vote should depend on what the player did on and off the field only as a Dodger. The rest of his career doesn’t count, which is why you won’t see someone such as Frank Robinson listed. And you can consider the entirety of his Dodgers career. For example, Manny Mota was a good player and has spent years as a Dodgers coach and a humanitarian. You can consider all of that when you vote. And remember this is the Dodgers Hall of Fame, so there might be some people considerably worthy of being in a Dodgers Hall of Fame who fall short of the Baseball Hall of Fame in your mind.

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a Los Angeles Times subscriber.

In the nonplayers category, you can vote for up to four.

To recap, you can vote for up to 12 people on the players ballot, and four on the non-players ballot, meaning you could vote for 16 people total if you desire. But no more than 12 players and four non-players.

Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 12 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. Active players or active non-players are not eligible.

Advertisement

How do you vote? For the players ballot, click here. For the nonplayers ballot, click here. Or you can email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. You have until Feb. 1 to vote. Results will be announced soon after that.

I tried to compile a ballot that had players representing each era of Dodgers baseball. I’m sure there’s a player or two you think should have been on the ballot. Send that player’s name along and he might be included in next year’s ballot.

Before we get to the ballot, let’s review last year’s results.

2024 inductees

Walter O’Malley, 79.4%

Pee Wee Reese, 76.3%

2022 inductees

Tommy Lasorda, 87.7%

Walt Alston, 86.5%

Fernando Valenzuela, 80.6%

Maury Wills, 76.6%

Gil Hodges, 75.3%

Orel Hershiser, 75.1%

Branch Rickey, 72.1%

Note: In 2022 you had to be named on only 65% of the ballots to be inducted. It has been 75% all other years.

Advertisement

2021 inductees

Sandy Koufax, 95.6%

Vin Scully, 92.7%

Don Drysdale, 90%

Jackie Robinson, 88.9%

Roy Campanella, 84.7%

Duke Snider, 78.2%

The rest of the 2024 results:

(*-New to the ballot in 2024)

Don Sutton, 70.1%

Steve Garvey, 63.3%

Jaime Jarrín, 58.9%

Ron Cey, 58.1%

Don Newcombe, 55.4%

Mike Piazza, 52%

Red Barber, 45.1%

Peter O’Malley, 44.1%

Davey Lopes, 40.9%

Jim Gilliam, 39.2%

Tommy Davis, 39.3%

Manny Mota, 38%

Kirk Gibson, 37.8%

Dusty Baker, 33.3%

Mike Scioscia, 31.4%

Willie Davis, 30.3%

Bill Russell, 28%

Eric Gagne, 27.9%

Buzzie Bavasi, 27.3%

Ross Porter, 26.1%

Eric Karros, 24.7%

Carl Erskine, 23.7%

Zack Wheat, 23.4%

Carl Furillo, 23.3%

Adrián Beltré, 22.7%

Jerry Doggett, 21.9%

John Roseboro, 21.6%

Leo Durocher, 20.6%

Andre Ethier, 20.1%

Pedro Guerrero, 19.7%

*-Tommy John, 18.6%

*-Helen Dell, 18.3%

Steve Yeager, 15.9%

Dazzy Vance, 15.3%

Eliminated from ballot:

Ron Perranoski, 14.6%

Fred Claire, 13.8%

Wes Parker, 13%

Babe Herman, 12.8%

Reggie Smith, 12.2%

*-Frank Howard, 9%

*-Wally Moon, 7.4%

*-Ron Fairly, 5.3%

*-Ralph Branca, 5.2%

*-John Ramsey, 4.9%

*-Gary Sheffield, 3.6%

*-Stan Wasiak, 1.6%

*-first time on ballot.

The Dodgers Dugout Dodgers Hall of Fame

Listed in order of percentage:

Sandy Koufax, 2021 (95.6%)

Vin Scully, 2021 (92.7%)

Don Drysdale, 2021 (90%)

Jackie Robinson, 2021 (88.9%)

Tommy Lasorda, 2022 (87.7%)

Walt Alston, 2022 (86.5%)

Roy Campanella, 2021 (84.7%)

Fernando Valenzuela, 2022 (80.6%)

Walter O’Malley, 2024 (79.4%)

Duke Snider, 2021 (78.2%)

Maury Wills, 2022 (76.6%)

Pee Wee Reese, 2024 (76.3%)

Gil Hodges, 2022 (75.3%)

Orel Hershiser, 2021 (75.1%)

Branch Rickey, 2022 (72.1%)

Note: In 2022, you had to be named on only 65% of the ballots to be inducted. It has been 75% all other years.

The 2025 ballot

Players

Vote for no more than 12 players. Vote here or email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. Click on the player’s stats to be taken to his overall career stats. If you don’t wish to read all the comments, scroll to the bottom where you will see just a straight list of candidates without comments. But I worked hard on these, so throw me a bone, will ya?

Dusty Baker (1976 to 1983, .281/.343/.437): Baker is one of the most loved Dodgers since they moved to L.A. He was a very good player and part of the group of four Dodgers who hit at least 30 homers in 1977, becoming the first team to do that. Baker did it on the final day of the season, homering off of Houston ace and Dodger nemesis J.R. Richard in the sixth inning. Baker finished fourth in MVP voting in 1980, when he hit .294 with 29 homers and 97 RBIs. He hit .320 in strike-shortened 1981 and .300 in 1982.

Adrián Beltré (1998 to 2004, .274/.332/.463): Beltre is the best defensive third baseman the Dodgers have ever had who never seemed to click offensively — until an amazing 2004 season, when he hit .334 with 48 homers and 121 RBIs. He finished second in MVP voting that year. Sadly, that would be his last year as a Dodger, as management at the time (owner Frank McCourt and general manager Paul DePodesta) didn’t make a big effort to sign him. The Dodgers spent many years seeking an adequate replacement for Beltre, something they were never able to do until Justin Turner came along.

Ron Cey (1971 to 1982, .264/.359/.445): Cey is almost criminally underrated by those who grew up outside of L.A. He was good for 20-30 homers, 70-90 walks and 80-100 RBIs every year and played a solid third base. He was a direct contemporary of Mike Schmidt, so he often got overlooked when it came to discussing the best third basemen during his era. But the Dodgers made four World Series with Cey as the starting third baseman, and he played a huge part in the team getting there each time.

*-Billy Cox (1948 to 1954, .259/.320/.370): A defensive standout and a member of “The Boys of Summer” Dodgers who had the misfortune of being traded just before the 1955 season, when the Dodgers finally won the World Series. Carl Erskine said Cox was the best defensive player he ever played with and once stated “He had such quick hands that it seemed as though he had four gloves instead of one.” He lost four seasons of his career to World War II. Casey Stengel once told Brooks Robinson that he was the second-best third baseman he’d ever seen. Who was the best? “That old number three, over there in Brooklyn.” Cox started smoking when he was overseas during the war, and it eventually took its toll. He died of esophageal cancer in 1978. He was only 58 years old.

Tommy Davis (1959 to 1966, .304/.338/.441): Davis put together one of the greatest seasons in Dodgers history in 1962, when he hit .346 (leading the league) with 27 doubles, 27 homers, 120 runs scored and a league-leading 153 RBIs. He followed that up in 1963 by leading the league in hitting again with a .326 average. Those were the only two batting titles in L.A. Dodger history until Trea Turner won a title in 2021. Those seasons are even more impressive when you consider that Dodger Stadium was an extreme pitcher’s park in those days.

Advertisement

Willie Davis (1960 to 1973, .279/.312/.413): Davis was an outstanding defensive player who led the NL in triples twice (1962 with 10 and 1970 with 16) and whose offensive numbers don’t look as impressive as they should because he played during one of the biggest pitcher’s eras in baseball history. His best season was probably 1969, when he hit .311 with 23 doubles, eight triples and 11 homers, or it could have been 1962, when he hit .285 with 18 doubles, 10 triples and 21 homers, or 1971, when he hit .309 with 33 doubles, 10 triples and 10 homers. He didn’t walk much and had moderate power, but he caught everything hit to him (except for that one game in the 1966 World Series, but let’s not get into that). He is still the L.A. Dodgers career leader in runs (1,004), hits (2,091) and triples (110).

Carl Erskine (1948 to 1959, 122-78, 4.00 ERA): “Oisk” is what he was called, and “Oisk” was known for his big overhand curve. But what I love about Erskine is he became a staunch supporter of Jackie Robinson from the day Erskine joined the team as a rookie in 1948, one year after Robinson broke the color barrier. At one point during the 1948 season, Erskine left the clubhouse after a game to talk to Rachel Robinson and Jackie Robinson Jr. Fans filed by and stared at this white man talking to these two Black people. Some didn’t care. Some were taken aback. Some shook their head. The next day, Jackie came up to Erskine and thanked him for talking to his family in the open, which was quite a thing for a rookie to do in those days. He said, “You know, you stopped out there in front of all those fans and talked with Rachel and little Jack.” Erskine replied, “Hey Jackie, you can congratulate me on a well-pitched game, but not for that.” In 2005, he wrote a book titled “What I Learned From Jackie Robinson.”

Andre Ethier (2006 to 2017, .285/.359/.436): On Dec. 13, 2005, the Dodgers made one of their best trades ever when they sent Milton Bradley and Antonio Perez to Oakland for Ethier, who became their starting right fielder for the next 10 seasons and put himself on many all-time top 10 lists in L.A. Dodgers history. You knew what you were going to get from Ethier every season: A .280-.290 average with about 20 homers and 80 RBIs. He was the first Dodger to have at least 30 doubles in seven consecutive seasons, made the All-Star team twice and won a Gold Glove.

Carl Furillo (1946 to 1960, .299/.355/.458): “The Reading Rifle” led the NL in batting average at .344 in 1953, the second of his two All-Star seasons with the Dodgers. He finished sixth in MVP voting in 1949 when he hit .322 with 27 doubles, 10 triples, 18 homers and 106 RBIs. He was a good fielder with a great arm, racking up 24 assists in 1951, more than earning his nickname. He was a steady player for the Dodgers for years and played in seven World Series, including the 1955 and 1959 title teams.

Eric Gagné (1999 to 2006, 25-21, 3.27 ERA, 161 saves): Gagne was a failed starter who came out of nowhere to seize the closing job in spring training in 2002. He converted 84 consecutive saves at one point, and few people left Dodgers games early when Gagne was the closer because they wanted to see him pitch. He was dominant and won the Cy Young Award in 2003. Then injuries derailed him and he pitched little in 2005 and 2006. He was with the Brewers when he was named in the Mitchell Report as a player linked to human growth hormone use. His tenure ended with the Dodgers 13 years ago, but it seems like a million years ago for some reason.

Steve Garvey (1969 to 1982, .301/.337/.459): Do I really need to write a lot about Garvey? One of the most popular Dodgers in history. But history hasn’t been kind to him, as many of the newer analytic numbers have downgraded him on offense. But, the importance of knowing every season that your first baseman was going to hit .300 with 100 RBIs can’t be overstated. He was named NL MVP in 1974 and finished in the top six in voting five times. He also made eight All-Star teams and won four Gold Gloves.

Advertisement

Kirk Gibson (1988 to 1990, .264/.353/.433): There are Dodgers with better numbers not on this ballot, but he makes the list because he turned the Dodgers from losers to winners in an incredible 1988 season, when he seemed to get every clutch hit the team needed, especially when he hit that amazing pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the World Series. It’s up to you to decide if one miraculous season is enough to make him a Dodgers Hall of Famer.

Jim Gilliam (1953 to 1966, .265/.360/.355): It seemed that every season Jim Gilliam would be on the bench, squeezed out of the lineup by a hot rookie or flashy newcomer, then by the end of April, either the new player would be a bust or an injury would open a spot and Gilliam would end the season as the starting second baseman. Or starting third baseman. Or starting left fielder. But let me recount a story Vin Scully told me about Gilliam for my book: “I was introducing the team, and I would introduce, ‘So and so is the shortstop’ and so on, and I introduced Jim as ‘Jim Gilliam, baseball player.’ He was one of the smartest players. I remember Walter Alston saying that Jim never missed a sign. Never. Like anyone else, you are going to drop a ball, you are going to make an error, but Jim never made a mental mistake. And on the base paths, he’d go from first to third all the time. He always did the right thing. He was very quiet and not at all ‘on,’ but he was a consummate baseball player. He was married in St. Louis, and the team bus stopped at the reception while the photographer was taking pictures. Jim said to the photographer, ‘One more.’ The photographer took it and Jim got on the bus and we went to Busch Stadium.” The Dodgers retired Gilliam’s No. 19 shortly after he died after the 1978 season.

Pedro Guerrero (1978 to 1988, .309/.381/.512): You can make an argument that Guerrero is the best hitter in Dodgers history. He is fifth in OPS+ and had at least 1,000 more plate appearances than the four people ahead of him on the list. He hit .320 in 1985, then blew out his knee on an ill-advised slide in spring training of 1986. He came back in 1987 to hit .338. He had power, hitting 30-plus homers three times (back when that really meant something) and had a good eye at the plate. Defensively, however, he was brutal. He was not a good fielder at third, and hated playing there, but you have to give him credit for going out there whenever he was asked.

Tommy John (1972-78, 87-42, 2.97 ERA): After being a mainstay of the rotation in 1972-73, John was on his way to a career year in 1974 (13-3, 2.59 ERA) when he tore a ligament in his elbow. It always meant the end of a pitcher’s career, but John agreed to undergo a first of its kind surgery, taking a ligament from a different part of his body to replace the one in his elbow. He came back in 1976 to win 10 games, then went 20-7 with a 2.78 ERA in 1977, finishing second in Cy Young voting. He was almost as good in 1978 and went 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six postseason starts with L.A. Since then, hundreds of pitchers have had the surgery now named after him.

Eric Karros (1991 to 2002, .268/.325/.454): Karros had an interesting career. He is the all-time L.A. Dodgers home run leader, yet rarely gets mentioned when the subject is all-time great Dodgers. He led the league in only two categories in his career (games played in 1997 and double plays grounded into in 1996). He never made an All-Star team. He was often overshadowed by Mike Piazza. But he rarely got hurt and was good for 25-30 homers every season.

*-Cookie Lavagetto (1937-41, 1946-47, .275/.372/.384): He’s another player who lost the prime years of his career to World War II. Mainly a third baseman, Lavagetto made for All-Star teams in his time with the Dodgers and had one of his best seasons before he enlisted in the Navy. When he rejoined the Dodgers in 1946, his baseball skills had faded. However, his final hit in the majors was one for the books. In Game 4 of the 1947 World Series, Yankees right-hander Bill Bevens was pitching a no-hitter and the Yankees were leading 2-1 (Bevens had walked eight) going into the bottom of the ninth, Bruce Edwards flied out. Carl Furillo walked. Spider Jorgensen fouled out. Dodgers manager Burt Shotton sent Al Gionfriddo in to run for Furillo. Gionfriddo stole second and Pete Reiser was walked intentionally. That brought up Lavagetto, hitting for Eddie Stanky. Eddie Miksis ran for Reiser. Lavagetto hit the second pitch he saw off the fence in right field, scoring both runners, ending the no-hitter and giving the Dodgers the victory, evening the series 2-2. That was Lavagetto’s last hit as a major leaguer.

*-Jim Lefebvre (1965-72, .251/.323/.378): Lefebvre was a switch-hitting second baseman and won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1965, even though Joe Morgan played the same position and was much better offensively. (You can compare the two here). Lefebvre was a solid player though and hit .400 in the 1965 World Series, won by the Dodgers. He hit 24 homers in 1966, a record for Dodger second basemen until Davey Lopes broke it with 28 in 1979. He also dabbled in acting while playing, appearing as a headhunter on “Gilligan’s Island” and as one of The Riddler’s goons on “Batman.” Lefebvre was released after the 1972 season and played three seasons in Japan and became the second player to win the U.S. World Series and Japan’s World Series. He returned to the U.S. and managed the Dodgers’ minor-league team in Lethbridge, Canada. Tommy Lasorda brought him back to the majors as the team’s batting and first base coach in 1979. But they ended up not getting along at all. Lasorda thought Lefebvre was trying the undermine him, and Lefebvre thought Lasorda wasn’t supporting him. They ended up in a physical altercation while appearing for interviews at NBC’s L.A. affiliate. According to NBC reporter Steve Somers, “Lasorda left the studio with blood on his face, and Lefebvre with a smile on his.” And that also brought Lefebvre’s Dodgers career to an end.

Advertisement

Davey Lopes (1972 to 1981, .262/.349/.380): There were certainly more prolific base stealers in baseball history, but there may have never been a better base stealer than Lopes. In 1975, he led the NL with 77 steals and was caught only 12 times. In 1976, he led with 63 steals and was caught only 10 times. At the age of 40, he stole 47 bases and was caught only four times. Admittedly, that was with the Cubs, so it doesn’t count for our purposes, but it’s my favorite Lopes stat. My favorite thing Lopes always did with this: He was often batting behind the pitcher, and when the pitcher made an out, particularly if he had to run hard on a ground ball, Lopes was a master of taking his time getting to the batter’s box, allowing the pitcher a little extra time to recuperate. Lopes would reach the batter’s box and see that he “forgot” to knock off the weighted donut off the bat, so he’d return to the on-deck circle to do so. Or he’d go back for a little extra pine tar. It was always a lot of fun to watch.

Manny Mota (1969 to 1980, 1982, .315/.374/.391): To think of Mota as only a pinch-hitter is a mistake. He hit .305 in 124 games with the Dodgers in 1970 and .323 in 118 games with the team in 1972. He made the All-Star team in 1973, when he hit .314. But pinch-hitting is what made him famous. Mota set the record (since surpassed) for most career pinch hits in 1979 when he collected his 145th. He seemed to be able to get a hit whenever he wanted to. Eighteen players have at least 100 pinch-hits in their career. Mota is the only one with a .300 average in such situations. After retiring for good as a player, he became a coach for the Dodgers and remains active in the organization to this day.

Don Newcombe (1949 to 1951, 1954-1958, 123-66, 3.51 ERA): Newcombe could have been a two-way player if the Dodgers would have let him. In 1956, he went 27-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 38 games, 36 starts and 268 innings with 15 complete games. At the plate, he hit .234 with six doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs. He won the Cy Young and MVP awards after the season. He was rookie of the year in 1949 and was the first player to win all three major baseball awards. He went 20-5 during the Dodgers’ World Series championship season in 1955. That year, he hit .259 with nine doubles, seven homers and 23 RBIs. How good a hitter was Newcombe? He pinch-hit 88 times in his career. Newcombe struggled with alcoholism for years but became sober in 1967 and worked for the Dodgers for years, helping athletes and others across the country in their struggles with sobriety. “What I have done after my baseball career and being able to help people with their lives and getting their lives back on track and they become human beings again means more to me than all the things I did in baseball,” Newcombe said in 2008.

Mike Piazza (1992 to 1998, .331/.394/.572): The best-hitting catcher in baseball history was an All-Star every full season with the Dodgers and finished as the MVP runner-up two consecutive seasons. His best season was 1997, when he hit .362 with 32 doubles, 40 homers and 124 RBIs in 152 games. He wasn’t much defensively, and the less said about his trade to Florida in 1998, the better.

Johnny Podres (1953 to 1955, 1957-66, 136-104, 3.66 ERA): Podres pitched for four of the Dodgers’ World Series title teams (1955, 1959, 1963 and 1965, though he didn’t pitch in the ’65 World Series) and was MVP of the 1955 World Series, the first title for the Dodgers, when he went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA, good for two complete-game victories over the New York Yankees, including a 2-0 shutout in the decisive Game 7. He was often overlooked on the team, overshadowed by Koufax or Newcombe or Drysdale, but he was a key pitcher for the team for 12 years.

John Roseboro (1957 to 1967, .251/.327/.382): Roseboro made five All-Star teams with the Dodgers and won two Gold Gloves. He was the starting catcher on three World Series title teams and when people mention the great Dodgers pitching staffs of the 1960s, they seldom mention who was catcher for all those great pitchers. It was Roseboro.

Advertisement

Bill Russell (1969 to 1986, .263/.310/.338): Russell was a converted outfielder who went on to become one of the longest-tenured Dodgers in history, second all-time in games played for the team with 2,181, trailing Zack Wheat (2,322). If there is one word to describe Russell, it’s “steady.” He never was the best shortstop in the NL, and was never the worst. He never led the league in anything, made the All-Star team three times, seldom struck out, didn’t have a lot of power. But he went out there every day and rarely cost his team a game, and also was known among fans as the best clutch hitter on the team. He replaced Lasorda as manager in 1996 and was fired in 1998 during the infamous Fox era.

*Steve Sax (1981-88, .282/.339/.356): Sax usually hit for a decent average but didn’t draw that many walks, so he had relatively low on-base percentages for a leadoff hitter. So, he never scored 100 runs in a season and scored more than 90 runs just twice. He stole 56 bases in 1983 but was caught stealing 30 times. I’m being a little hard on him probably. He did hit .332 in 1986 and it is unfair that he is mostly remembered now for the case of the yips he developed for a while, unable to throw the ball to first base. He committed 30 errors in 1983, most of them throwing errors. Here’s a well-known story: the Dodgers were trying to convert Pedro Guerrero to third base, and he just wasn’t getting the hang of it. He had all the physical tools, and the team was convinced the problem was mental. So Tommy Lasorda went for a walk with Guerrero before a game. “When I was playing,” Lasorda said, “I wanted every ball hit to me. That’s the mentality you need to have out there. Two outs, bases loaded, we’re leading by one, you’re playing third base. Pedro, what are you thinking.” Pedro answers “I’m thinking, ‘Please don’t hit the ball to me.’ ” An unhappy Lasorda begins to scold him “Is that all you are thinking out there?” Pedro answers “No, I’m also thinking, ‘Please don’t hit the ball to Sax.’ ”

Mike Scioscia (1980 to 1992, .259/.344/.356): Scioscia was with the Dodgers for 13 seasons, never won a Gold Glove, never led the league in any offensive category and made only two All-Star teams. But what he did can’t be understated: He gave you above average play almost every season for 13 seasons. You never had to worry about the position when Scioscia was there, and he hit one of the most important home runs in Dodgers history when he connected off Dwight Gooden in Game 4 of the 1988 NLCS.

*-Casey Stengel (1912-17, .272/.346/.393): Before he became the famous World Series winning manager with the Yankees, Stengel spent six seasons with the Dodgers as a right fielder and three as a manager. In fact, he got his name, Casey, with the Dodgers. His legal name was Charles Dillon Stengel, born in Kansas City, Mo. in 1890. As a rookie with the Dodgers in 1912, Stengel, with little money, wanted to be part of the team, so he sat in when the players played poker. Half the people didn’t know his first name, only that he was from Kansas City. It took a couple of days for Stengel to win a hand and teammate Red Smith said “Took you long enough, Kansas City.” From the point on players called him Kansas City, eventually shortening it to “K.C.” which became “Casey.” Stengel was a good player, hitting .316 and leading the NL with a .404 on-base percentage in 1914. He was also known for refusing to sign a new contract unless he got the raise he was seeking. Growing tired of this, the Dodgers traded him to Pittsburgh after the 1917 season. He retired after the 1925 season and managed in the minors, eventually named the manager of Brooklyn before the 1934 season. The team had three season below-.500 with Casey at the helm, and he was fired before the 1937 season.

Don Sutton (1966 to 1980, 1988, 233-181, 3.09 ERA): “My mother used to worry about my imaginary friends ’cause I would be out in the yard playing ball,” Sutton said in his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1998. “She worried because she didn’t know a Mickey, or a Whitey, or a Yogi, or a Moose, or an Elston, but I played with them every day.” Sutton was an amazingly durable pitcher. You knew he was going to make 30 to 35 starts every season and win 15 to 20 games. While that’s easy to dismiss, not many pitchers in history have been able to do that year after year. Sutton did.

Dazzy Vance (1922 to 1932, 1935, 3.17 ERA): Vance was the first true ace the Dodgers had and is still one of the greatest pitchers in their history. He led the league in wins twice, in ERA three times and in strikeouts seven consecutive seasons. Vance’s actual first name was Arthur, but he was called “Dazzy” because of his dazzling fastball. You can read more about him here.

Advertisement

Zack Wheat (1909 to 1926, .317/.367/.450): The most unappreciated great player in Dodger history. Wheat was just relentless at the plate, hitting over .300 every year with mid-range power. He hit .375 in 1923 and 1924. He is still the team’s all-time leader in several offensive categories. He was beloved in Brooklyn and served as a mentor for several young Dodgers, including future manager Casey Stengel. “I never knew him to refuse help to another player, were he a Dodger or even a Giant,” Stengel said. “And I never saw him really angry and I never heard him use cuss words.” Read more about Wheat here.

Steve Yeager (1972 to 1985, .229/.299/.358): Yeager was one of the best defensive catchers in history who had the misfortune of being a direct contemporary of the best defensive catcher in history, Johnny Bench. Otherwise, Yeager would have multiple Gold Gloves. His best season offensively was 1977, when he .256 with 21 doubles and 16 homers. Dodger fans remember how he blocked the plate, becoming an almost impenetrable wall whenever a runner tried to score and Yeager had the ball.

Nonplayers

Vote for no more than four. Vote here or email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com.

*-Red Adams: Longtime pitching coach for the Dodgers who began as a scout for them from 1959-68. He was pitching coach for the major league team from 1969-80. Let’s let two of the player he tutored talk about him: Don Sutton, during his Hall of Fame induction speech: “No person ever meant more to my career than Red Adams. Without him, I would not be standing in Cooperstown today.” Tommy John: “When I joined the Dodgers in 1972, I was still convinced that I had only a mediocre fastball and that I was going to have to depend chiefly on my breaking pitches to win ball games. But Red disagreed with me, emphatically and encouraged me to rely more on the fastball, which had a lot of movement. I became a better pitcher.”

Red Barber: Barber was a Dodgers broadcaster from 1939 to 1953 and mentored a young Scully. His folksy style and catchphrases made him one of the most famous announcers in the U.S. Among his phrases: “They’re tearin’ up the pea patch,” “Can of corn,” “Sittin’ in the catbird seat,” “Tighter than a new pair of shoes on a rainy day.”

*-Monty Basgall: After a short playing career with Pittsburgh, Basgall became a scout and minor league infield instructor for the Dodgers from 1959-70 before being named manager of double-A team in Albuquerque. There, he was the key instructor in converting Bill Russell from center field to shortstop and Davey Lopes from center field to second base. He joined the Dodgers as infield and bench coach in 1972 and remained a coach with them until retiring after the 1987 season.

Advertisement

Buzzie Bavasi (former general manager): In Bavasi’s 18 years as the team’s GM, the Dodgers won eight NL pennants (1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 1966) and four World Series titles (1955, 1959, 1963 and 1965).

*-Ned Colletti: Colletti was GM of the Dodgers from 2005-14. He was hired a couple of weeks after the 2005 season ended and the team made the postseason in five of his nine years, reaching the NLCS in 2008 and 09. He orchestrated the trades that brought Adrián González, Manny Ramirez and Hanley Ramirez to L.A. and two of his big signings were Zack Greinke and Hyun-jin Ryu. Among the players drafted or signed during Colletti’s tenure: Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger. Much of the nucleus of the Dodgers’ success the last few years was acquired by Colletti.

Helen Dell: Longtime stadium organist for the Dodgers.

Jerry Doggett: Called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles from 1956 to 1987, and was a key part of the memorable Vin Scully-Jerry Doggett-Ross Porter broadcasting trio.

Leo Durocher (1939 to 1946, 1948, 738-565): Durocher was a fiery presence, always willing to pick a fight to spur his team to action. In 1947, some Dodgers players circulated a petition asking management not to put Robinson on the team. The team was training in Cuba when Durocher found out about the petition around midnight. He immediately called a team meeting and told the players what they could do with their petition. “I don’t care if he is yellow or black or has stripes like a … zebra. I’m his manager and I say he plays.”

*-Rick Honeycutt: Honeycutt pitched for the Dodgers from 1983-87 and went 33-45 with a 3.58 ERA. The Dodgers traded Dave Stewart and Ricky Wright to acquire him and got Tim Belcher when they dealt him away. But he’s mainly here for his long tenure a pitching coach, from 2006-19, under four different managers. He and Ron Perranoski hold the record for most years as Dodgers pitching coach.

Jaime Jarrín: The longtime Spanish language broadcaster for the Dodgers, who started with the team in 1959 and retired after the 2022 season. In 1998, Jarrín received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame. In February 1998, Jarrín was the first recipient of the Southern California Broadcaster Assn.’s President’s Award. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that year.

Advertisement

Peter O’Malley (former team owner): O’Malley was team president starting in 1970 and became team owner in 1979 until he sold the Dodgers in 1998. Many fans consider the Peter O’Malley era to be the golden age for the L.A. Dodgers.

Ross Porter: Dodgers broadcaster from 1977 to 2004. On Aug. 23, 1989, Porter set a major league record for broadcasting 22 straight innings on radio by himself in a six-hour, 14 minute game against the Expos in Montreal. Also hosted the postgame “Dodger Talk” on the radio for many years and contributed the “Ask Ross Porter” segment to this newsletter for several years. Currently answers reader questions at his Ross Porter Sports Facebook page.

*-new to ballot this year.

My ballot

I usually don’t put my thumb on the ballot, but each year people ask for my thoughts, so here it goes. There are four people not in who should definitely be in: Don Sutton, Dazzy Vance, Zack Wheat and Jaime Jarrín. Vance and Wheat played 100 years ago, yes, but they were outstanding players and should be in. It would be like someone starting a Dodgers Hall of Fame 100 years from now and not including Duke Snider and Don Drysdale. Sutton also went into the actual Hall of Fame as a Dodgers and still holds some franchise records. And Jarrín was the Spanish language broadcaster for the team and helped open them to a new market.

If you don’t vote for those four, no one is going to yell at you, but it’s hard to justify putting 12 (or four) on the ballot ahead of them.

Here is the ballot without comments:

Players (vote for no more than 12)

Dusty Baker

Adrián Beltré

Ron Cey

*Billy Cox

Tommy Davis

Willie Davis

Carl Erskine

Andre Ethier

Carl Furillo

Eric Gagné

Steve Garvey

Kirk Gibson

Jim Gilliam

Pedro Guerrero

Tommy John

Eric Karros

*Cookie Lavagetto

*Jim Lefebvre

Davey Lopes

Manny Mota

Don Newcombe

Mike Piazza

Johnny Podres

John Roseboro

Bill Russell

*Steve Sax

Mike Scioscia

*Casey Stengel

Don Sutton

Dazzy Vance

Zack Wheat

Steve Yeager

Non-players (vote for no more than four)

*Red Adams

Red Barber

*Monty Basgall

Buzzie Bavasi

*Ned Colletti

Helen Dell

Jerry Doggett

Leo Durocher

*Rick Honeycutt

Jaime Jarrín

Peter O’Malley

Ross Porter

How do you vote? For the players, Vote here. For non players, click here, or you can email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com with your choices, in any order (up to 12 players and up to four nonplayers). You have until Feb. 1 to vote. Results will be announced soon after that.

Thanks for reading and taking part.

Until next time... Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .