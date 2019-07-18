Dodgers’ bullpen blows another lead in a 7-6 loss to the Phillies

The Dodgers’ wacky, eventful and exhausting seven-game trip off the All-Star break came to a fitting conclusion Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. The matinee started unusually early at 12:30 p.m. local time. It was the first-ever game exclusively broadcast on YouTube. There was thunder and lightning and more and more rain.

And when it ended, the Dodgers emerged with a familiar sour taste, having their bullpen crumble again in a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers (64-35) built a two-run lead on the backs of Enrique Hernández and Matt Beaty, who combined to go seven for eight with three home runs, five RBIs and five runs, before Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro and Joe Kelly partnered to surrender four runs in the seventh inning. The result left the clubs with a series split and the Dodgers with a 4-3 road trip.

The trip’s first test surfaced Sunday, when the Dodgers reversed a bullpen collapse to beat the Boston Red Sox in 12 innings to claim a series victory. The price was a game that lasted five hours and 40 minutes, which led to the Dodgers checking into their hotel in Philadelphia at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts insisted his players would not submit to exhaustion, and they didn’t, clobbering the Phillies 16-2. On Tuesday, they stormed back from a five-run deficit to take an 8-6 lead in the ninth inning before having closer Kenley Jansen squander it and admit he should’ve removed himself from the game after taking a comebacker off his right ankle. Wednesday night’s game ended at 1:42 a.m. Thursday, after a rain delay of two hours and 37 minutes, with a Dodgers win.

“For the guys that were part of the All-Star festivities, I mean, shoot, the coaches and players, this makes a long trip exponentially longer,” said Roberts, who managed the National League All-Star team and had his entire coaching staff with him in Cleveland. “So, yeah, this is as crazy as it’s been for me, personally. I guess I can speak for the coaches as well. And the players that took part in the All-Star game.”

The weather forecast was not promising for a club yearning to get on a cross-country flight home. The series had already experienced three hours of rain delays in the series when rain began pounding the diamond in the second inning Thursday. Soon, thunder roared. At 1:41 p.m., as the bottom of the third inning got underway, lightning struck frighteningly close. Jean Segura, batting for the Phillies, flinched. The crowd gasped. On the mound, Ross Stripling appeared flustered by the conditions. The game continued.

The rain finally tapered off just before 2 p.m. Fans who had fled for a roof walked back to occupy their seats. They watched Beaty, recalled from the minors Monday, and Hernández, a .225 hitter entering Thursday, continue their unforeseen destruction of the Phillies.

The partnership supplied the Dodgers’ first four runs with three homers. They ignited the charge with back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. It was the ninth time the Dodgers slugged home runs in consecutive at-bats this season. Hernández repeated himself in the fourth inning after Beaty singled, lining a two-run shot just over the left-field wall for his 16th home run this season.

Aaron Nola exited after the fifth inning, but the duo did not stop. Beaty and Hernández stayed in the park but struck again in the sixth inning against right-hander Fernando Salas. Beaty mashed a double to the right center field gap for his third hit before Hernández smacked a single up the middle for the third of his career-high four hits. Beaty scored and the Dodgers led 5-3.

The margin vanished in the seventh inning. Ferguson, called up from triple-A Thursday, sparked the letdown by hitting the first batter he faced and walking the next. He was replaced by Floro, who struck out a batter and surrendered an RBI single before exiting. Kelly took his place as rain began pelting the ballpark again.

He allowed three runs on consecutive singles. Bryce Harper roped a line drive to right field. Rhys Hoskins hit a soft dribble down the first-base line. Kelly shook his head in disappointment before securing the final two outs.