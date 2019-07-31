Dodgers acquire injured infielder Jedd Gyorko from the Cardinals

The Dodgers acquied infielder Jedd Gyorko from the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in the last hour before the trade deadline, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. What the Dodgers are giving up in return was not immediately known.

The move provides depth and insurance on injuries to David Freese, Chris Taylor, and Enrique Hernandez. Gyorko, however, is hurt himself. He was put on the 10-day injured list June 8 with a back injury but has since also suffered calf and wrist injuries. The Cardinals placed him on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Gyorko is eligible to come off the injured list next week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will. The Dodgers could keep Gyorko on the injured list until rosters expand in September. They also don’t need to put him on the 40-man roster until he is reinstated.

The 30-year-old batted .196 with two home runs and a .578 OPS in 38 games before his injury, a sizable drop from his typical production. Gyorko clubbed at least 20 home runs in three of his first six major league seasons. He hit a career-high 30 home runs with the Cardinals in 2016. Last season, he hit .262 with 11 home runs and a .762 OPS in 125 games.