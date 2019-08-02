Dustin May’s Dodgers debut spoiled in loss to Padres

The first man out of the dugout Friday night, Dodgers rookie Dustin May skipped to the mound to begin his big league career. He was sulking six innings later, on the hook for a defeat in his MLB debut as he stepped off the mound.

For the first five innings, May surrendered only a single unearned run. But he flamed out in the sixth, letting the San Diego Padres collect four hits, three runs, and a two-run lead during the frame en route to their eventual 5-2 win in front of 50,780 at Dodger Stadium.

In recent years, new stars have continued to appear in the Dodgers’ ever-expanding universe of young talent. That nucleus – which has grown to include Alex Verdugo, Walker Buehler, Will Smith and several others – orbits around MVP candidate Cody Bellinger, who became the fastest player in club history to reach 100 career home runs by crushing a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

For a while Friday, May appeared to enter that stratosphere alongside them. The 21-year-old third-round pick in 2016, who had to block out trade rumors the past two years while climbing the Dodgers’ minor league ladder and becoming the franchise’s top pitching prospect, kept the ball on the ground with high-velocity, high-spin rate sinkers.

In the opening frame, May escaped a 3-and-0 count against Manny Machado by forcing the former Dodger to ground into an inning-ending double-play. He dialed up another double-play an inning later to end a laborious 29-pitch frame, which saw a Padres run score with the aid of a throwing error by first baseman Tyler White.

Between the third and fifth, May mowed through the San Diego order. Aside from a pair of singles and occasional problem putting away hitters – the Padres fouled off 17 of his 97 pitches – he took control and rolled up his third double-play of the night.

“It was fun to see him keep his composure throughout that start,” Roberts said. “I thought the sinker was really good. I know he was excited.”

May didn’t hold up, though. Wil Myers, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer lined back-to-back-to-back singles off him with one out in the sixth to tie the game. With two away, Josh Naylor lined a 2-and-0 sinker over the head of center fielder Kristopher Negron and off the wall to drive in a pair of runs.

That brought May’s first MLB start – he had about 20 friends and family members fly in from his native Fort Worth – to an end after 5 ⅔ innings, nine hits, four runs (three earned), and three strikeouts. Despite the solid stat line, he shook his head and muttered into his mit as he walked back to the dugout, the long red curls of his uncut hair swaying behind him.

“I felt that last inning, his pitch count was right where it needed to be,” Roberts said. “I thought he had a good chance to get out of it.”

Bellinger’s record-breaking blast came on a belt-high fastball to right in the fourth. The two-run shot put the Dodgers – who were hitless in the first three innings against Padres starter Eric Lauer – in front and helped him eclipse the milestone century mark in franchise-record time. Friday was only Bellinger’s 401st career game. Previous record-holder Mike Piazza needed 423 to reach 100 homers.

But the Dodgers couldn’t produce anything else against the Padres pitching staff. Lauer was charged for just two runs and three hits during his six-inning, six-strikeout start. While Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez was tagged for an insurance run in the seventh, the Padres bullpen blanked Los Angeles’ lineup over the final three innings. After scoreless frames from Andres Munoz and Craig Stammen, Padres closer Kirby Yates picked up the save