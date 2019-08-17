MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias for 20 games after allegations of domestic violence

Major League Baseball announced that Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will serve a 20-game suspension stemming from his May 14 arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. The five games Urias missed while on administrative leave in May are included in the suspension, so he must miss 15 more games.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Julio Urias violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Mr. Urías cooperated fully with my office’s investigation. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

In June, Los Angeles city prosecutors announced they would not file charges against Urias and no action would be taken in connection with the report as long as he is not arrested again for violent criminal behavior in the next year, but MLB’s investigation remained opened.

“While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office, we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident,” the Dodgers said in a statement.