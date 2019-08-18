Dustin May gives up a grand slam in relief and Braves rally past Dodgers

Sunday at SunTrust Park marked the conclusion of a possible playoff series preview, perhaps a matchup for the National League pennant, and only one team was treating it that way.

The Atlanta Braves are scrapping to maintain their grip on the National League East. Winning remains paramount. The Dodgers have no such worries. They entered the series finale with an 18.5-game lead in the National League West. They will claim their seventh straight division title unless a monumental collapse is on the horizon.

Homefield advantage throughout the playoffs is the only carrot dangling for them. So, as a result, they continued holding auditions, running players out as they experiment during this dress rehearsal for the playoffs they call a regular season.

Prospect Tony Gonsolin was recalled from triple A to make his third career start and fellow prospect Dustin May was used as a conventional reliever in a regular-season game since his first professional season in 2016. Jedd Gyorko, acquired at the trade deadline, was activated from the 60-day injured list to make his first start at first base in two years for his Dodgers debut. It was his first game since June 7.

The approach was a success until May entered the game in the sixth inning with a two-run lead. The gangly right-hander served up a grand slam to Rafael Ortega to give the Braves a lead on their way to a 5-3 win.

The Dodgers (82-44) led n the first inning on Cody Bellinger’s three-run home run that Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly robbed with a leap at the wall. But the ball bounced out of his glove and Bellinger had his league-leading 42nd home run off Max Fried. It was his 15th off a left-hander this season, the most in the majors.

Two innings later, Acuna lofted a fly ball to right field that he thought would land over the wall. He admired it, slowly walking out of the batter’s box, before realizing it didn’t have the distance. The ball bounced off the wall and Acuna settled for a single. Moments later, he was caught attempting to steal second base. Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled him the next inning for the lack of hustle.

Acuna’s blunders helped Gonsolin limit Atlanta (74-52) to one run across four innings. Working on an oppressively humid afternoon, the right-hander allowed five hits and struck out five without a walk. Adeiny Hechavarria’s two-out RBI double in the fourth inning was the only costly damage.

The Dodgers leveled a quick strike against Fried and had eight of their first 11 batters reach base. But the Studio City Harvard-Westlake High product recovered to hold the Dodgers scoreless over his final four innings.

Gonsolin and May’s roles are not carved in stone. With Rich Hill’s status for the postseason still unknown — he could return as a reliever or starter — the Dodgers are keeping their No. 4 starter options open after Hyun-Jin Ryu, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler. They could decide to fill the spot conventionally with Hill, Gonsolin, May or Julio Urias.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Urias, who began serving a 15-game suspension for his May arrest on suspicion of domestic battery, will build his endurance at Camelback Ranch during his ban in preparation to start games. He is eligible to go on a rehab assignment Aug. 27.

Roberts said Gonsolin will remain in the starting rotation for at least one more turn, meaning he is in line to start against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium next weekend. Roberts added the plan for Gonsolin after that is unclear. He has experience as a reliever and could return to the bullpen by the end of the season.

May, meanwhile, will remain in the bullpen “for the near future” but his role could change again, according to Roberts. May, the organization’s top pitching prospect, last pitched in relief in the Futures Game and spring training contests. Those were exhibitions. May acknowledged Sunday morning a learning curve was necessary. at his locker Sunday morning.

“I’m not sure what I’ll do [to prepare]”, May said. “I’ll go with the flow and learn.”

Against the Braves, he learned the role will be a challenge. After getting Josh Donaldson to ground out, May walked Brian McCann on a 3-2 pitch. Matt Joyce followed with a single and May plunked Hechavarria to load the bases for Ortega. May had Ortega down 1-2 when he threw a center-cut sinker Ortega demolished for his second career home run and first since 2016.