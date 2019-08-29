Dodgers uncertain about Max Muncy’s status after his wrist injury

Max Muncy arrived at Chase Field on Thursday uncertain of his immediate baseball future. His right wrist, the victim of a 94-mph fastball Wednesday in San Diego , was wrapped in a black brace. A fluoroscopy Wednesday did not show any structural damage, but those scans are not as thorough as X-rays and Petco Park doesn’t house X-ray equipment, so the Dodgers slugger had to wait a day for the more comprehensive exam. He admitted the anticipation was unsettling.

“I’m not trying to get my hope up that ‘Oh, the pictures came out negative, it’s all good,’” Muncy said. “Then we get on that and it turns out something’s wrong. So just trying to stay neutral with it right now. But we’ll see how it goes.”

Muncy was scheduled to undergo the X-rays before first pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but an announcement was not made before Joc Pederson stroked a double to lead off the game.

Whatever the diagnosis is, Muncy is expected to not play at least until early next week. The infielder said there was pain, swelling and a limited range of motion in the wrist. He explained the pitch hit him right around the same spot that Chris Taylor got hit by a pitch in mid-July. Taylor, too, underwent a fluoroscopy that night that did not display any significant damage but an X-ray revealed a fracture. Taylor missed nearly five weeks.

An injury of that sort could keep Muncy out until — and perhaps into — the postseason. If the news is bad, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the club will be “a little more aggressive” with their September call-ups. Asked if that meant the Dodgers would bring up top prospect Gavin Lux, an infielder, to play this season, Roberts did not elaborate. Rosters expand Sunday.

“I don’t really know who but obviously you got to replace him,” Roberts said.

While the 21-year-old Lux is a promising talent, replacing Muncy’s presence and production would be a tall task. Muncy, an All-Star for the first time this season, ranks second on the Dodgers with 33 home runs, 87 RBIs and an .899 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. His 4.2 FanGraphs WAR is third on the club and tied for 23rd in the majors.

“Number one, you just feel bad,” Roberts said. “He’s having a really good year. But just the consistency of at-bat quality, the versatility that he gives us on the defensive side of things. But it just gives somebody else an opportunity.”

Stripling set to return

Ross Stripling said the plan is to come off the injured list Sunday when rosters expand. The right-hander threw three pain-free innings in a simulated game Tuesday at the Dodgers’ spring training in Arizona.

Stripling has been on the injured list since July 25 with neck stiffness. He will return to the Dodgers as a reliever, though he said he may be used as an opener Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Short hops

Julio Urias made his first appearance in a game Thursday since Major League Baseball gave him a 20-game suspension for his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery in May. Urias started for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He is eligible to return to the Dodgers on Monday after serving the final 15 games of his 20-game ban. . . . Justin Turner hadn’t heard from MLB regarding his appeal of a one-game suspension before taking the field Thursday. Turner was suspended and appealed Tuesday.