Joc Pederson’s 11th-inning home run lifts Dodgers over Diamondbacks

The pitch clanked off Jake Lamb’s bat at 91 mph straight for Dustin May’s head and the gangly Dodgers right-hander could not get out of the way in time.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts frantically leaped over the dugout rail the instant the line drive ricocheted off May’s head and flew into left field. He had to wait to run out to the pitcher until the play concluded, after two Arizona Diamondbacks scored to tie the score.

May twisted in pain on his back, his blue cap on the ground, leaving his long red curls uncovered. He laid there for a couple of minutes as Roberts and trainer Yosuke Nakajima checked on him. Chase Field was silent. Lamb observed from first base, worry etched on his face, on one knee.

The pitcher stood up to cheers. He appeared to attempt to talk his way to stay in the game. He couldn’t convince them and he walked off the mound, his second career relief appearance concluding with a scare long before the Dodgers came from behind for a 4-3 win in 11 innings on Joc Pederson’s tie-busting home run.

Advertisement

May exited with runners on first and second with two outs. Adam Kolaek replaced him and surrendered a run-scoring single to give Arizona a 3-2 lead. The score stayed that way until the Diamondbacks (70-67) summoned left-hander Andrew Chafin to face the left-handed-hitting Cody Bellinger with one out in the ninth inning.

The matchup went the Dodgers’ way. Bellinger clobbered a solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the score. It was home run No. 43 on the season for Bellinger, tying Mike Trout and Pete Alonso for the major league lead, and his 16th off a left-hander. He has belted the most home runs for a left-handed batter against left-handed pitching since Curtis Granderson compiled 16 in 2011.

Two innings later, after the Diamondbacks stranded two runners in the 10th inning, Pederson whacked the eighth pitch he saw from right-hander Taylor Clarke over the right-field wall to pull the Dodgers (89-50) ahead. The homer, Pederson’s 28th, traveled 454 feet.

With the win, the Dodgers snapped Arizona’s six-game winning streak and avoided their first four-game sweep since the St. Louis Cardinals swept them in April. They leave Arizona after a 3-4 trip with an 18-game lead in the National League West, 4 1/2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The magic number to clinch their seventh straight division title is seven.

Advertisement

Joc Pederson is congratulated by Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger after hitting a tiebreaking home run against the Diamondbacks in the 11th inning Sunday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Ross Stripling took the mound for an abbreviated start Sunday knowing he’ll probably need a strong September to earn a spot on the postseason pitching staff — and even that might not be enough. Stripling’s 2019 season resembles his 2018 campaign. He got off to a strong start when bouncing back and forth between the rotation and bullpen before an injury effectively wiped his August out.

Last year, it was a back issue. A poor September led to him being left off the playoff roster. This year, persistent neck stiffness produced biceps tendinitis, forcing him to miss five weeks. He entered Sunday with a 3.64 earned-run average in 14 relief appearances and 12 starts.

While he was gone, the Dodgers gave prospects Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin considerable opportunities to audition for a role in October — either as a starter if Rich Hill cannot return in time to start games or as a reliever. Their emergences crowded the group of candidates and Stripling knows that has hurt his chances. He admitted it’s difficult not to think about his prospects.

“I’d like to be in the mix if there’s a fourth starter up for grabs, for sure,” Stripling said. “But at least I want to pitch well when I get the ball because last year I didn’t. … No matter what, when I have the ball, just pitch well so that when October 1st comes around, I’m in good graces at least.”

Stripling began making his case with a strong outing Sunday. The right-hander faced the minimum over three innings with help from two double plays. He gave up two hits and struck out two in 31 pitches.

The Dodgers’ oldest position players homered their way to a lead. David Freese, also activated Sunday, slugged the first homer in his first plate appearance since July 23 off left-hander Alex Young. It was the veteran’s 10th home run, giving the Dodgers 10 players with double-digit homers this season. Russell Martin, the team’s other 36-year-old veteran, smacked another solo shot to lead off the third.

Sign up for our free Dodgers newsletter >>

Advertisement

The opposite-field blast gave the Dodgers 236 home runs on the season, breaking their previous franchise record of 235 set last year. Bellinger and Pederson increased the total to 238. There are 23 regular season games remaining to pad the number.

May relieved Stripling in the fourth inning with a two-run cushion seeking to improve on his first shot out of the bullpen. Adrenaline and oppressive Georgia heat helped torpedo his first opportunity against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 18. The 21-year-old prospect surrendered a grand slam before settling down in his two innings.

“It was a scratch, my first one. Everything was pretty [crappy],” May said of his first relief appearance. “It wasn’t just in tune and it was just all over the place.”

May’s outing Sunday began with an eight-pitch strikeout of Jarrod Dyson. He was the only batter May retired. Tim Locastro, a thorn in the Dodgers’ side all weekend, reached on an infield single. Ketel Marte and Eduardo Escobar followed with singles to left field to load the bases for Lamb.

May started the at-bat with a 91-mph cutter high for a ball. The next pitch, a 96-mph sinker, whistled in for a called strike. His third, and final, offering was a quality pitch, another 96-mph sinker low and away, out of the strike zone. But Lamb reached and barreled it. May dropped to the ground in a flash, the game abruptly taking a backseat to his well-being.