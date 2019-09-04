Dodgers break National League record for home runs in season in win over Rockies

It took the Dodgers four pitches Wednesday to match the National League record for home runs in a season. Joc Pederson’s leadoff blast in the Dodgers’ 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium was home run No. 249. Three innings later, Pederson broke the mark with a two-run shot for the Dodgers’ 250th home run in 142 games.

Pederson was a fitting record obliterator, a boom-or-bust slugger that has come to epitomize the era baseball has drifted into. And it’s been plenty of boom for Pederson lately. His home run in the fourth inning Wednesday was his fifth in his seven plate appearances since Sunday. He walked in one of the other plate appearances. He missed a home run by inches in the other, settling for a double.

His power display Wednesday helped supply run enough support for the teetering Hyun-Jin Ryu, whose alarming slide continued Wednesday. The left-hander allowed three runs on six hits over a season-low 4 1/3 innings. He issued a season-high four walks.

After carrying a league-best 1.45 earned-run average through his first 22 starts, Ryu has allowed 21 runs in 19 innings — a 9.95 ERA — over his last four outings. His ERA has climbed a full run during the span as his stock for the National League Cy Young Award has sunk.

The Dodgers (92-50) were able to absorb his outing Wednesday to sweep the Rockies (59-82) with seven runs in the first four innings after losing Ryu’s three previous starts. The victory reduced the magic number to seal their seventh straight National League West title to four. The earliest they can clinch is Saturday.

The 2000 Houston Astros, back before they switched leagues and Major League Baseball implemented testing for performance-enhancing drugs, had set the previous NL record of 249 homers. That team won 72 games. Home runs did not equal success during the steroid era.

The 2019 Dodgers, on the other hand, are riding their prolific power to the best record in the National League in a year when home runs totals across the sport have skyrocketed. The Minnesota Twins, on pace for 100 wins, broke the all-time record of 267 on Saturday — before the calendar flipped to September.

MLB’s 30 clubs had combined to slug 5,833 homers — just 52 shy of the total compiled for the entire 2018 campaign — with more than three weeks remaining in the regular season entering Wednesday. They are on pace to topple the league-wide record of 6,105 established in 2017.

“I’ve seen, collectively, more balls hit [out], as far as I’ve seen them, this year more than any year,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who hit 23 home runs over his 10-year playing career. “More times than not, I don’t think the ball has a chance to go out and it ends up being a homer. Players are getting bigger and stronger I guess.”

There are other theories for the hefty increase. Pitchers are throwing harder than batters are hitting them harder. A lack of variation between pitchers creates similar looks and makes it easier for batters. Striking out isn’t as frowned upon as it used to be, freeing batters to maintain an aggressive approach and swing in any count. Then there’s the ball, which Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted in June is different this season.

“There’s just so many marginal things that you could explain,” Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler said. “Maybe they all play a factor and it’s led to this.”

All season, pitchers across the sport, as they did in 2017, have maintained the ball is central to the uptick. If more evidence was needed, the triple-A level offered it with the end of its season this week. Last season, triple-A clubs compiled 3,652 home runs. This year, triple-A games switched to MLB baseballs for the first time and the home run total soared to 5,749.

“It just seems like you don’t have to put as much effort into your swing to get that home run result,” Dodgers catcher Russell Martin.

Home runs have plagued good and bad pitchers alike. Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is the American League Cy Young favorite and threw his third career no-hitter over the weekend. He also has surrendered a career-high 33 home runs, tied for the third-highest total in baseball entering Wednesday. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has already tied his career high of 23 home runs allowed.

“I’m just trying to avoid the balls-are-juiced thing,” Kershaw said. “At that point, it just sounds like you’re whining.”

Kershaw, at least, doesn’t have to face the Dodgers’ potent sluggers, an array that begins atop their lineup.

Pederson’s first home run Wednesday was his eighth leadoff homer, tying the franchise record he set last season. He has clubbed a career-high 32 home runs overall — all against right-handed pitchers. He is one of three Dodgers with at least 30. Justin Turner, who has 27, could make it four. A franchise-record 11 players have compiled double-digit home runs and Matt Beaty is two shy of joining the group.

The Dodgers have 20 games left to smash home runs and add to their record. Chances are they will hit plenty more.