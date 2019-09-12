Rich Hill exits early in Dodgers’ victory over Orioles

Rich Hill stomped off the field Thursday night fuming. He took his Dodgers cap off before the reaching the visitors’ dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and marched straight down into the clubhouse. The emotionally charged veteran exited stage left before he could explode during the first inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Hill’s first start since spending nearly three months on the injured list with a forearm strain was a troubling disappointment. The plan was for him to log two innings but he didn’t get three outs. He faced six batters. He struck out the first two batters, walked two, and hit two. He threw 27 pitches and had his velocity diminish over the short performance. The Orioles didn’t put a ball in play but scored anyway.

The Dodgers (95-53) rebounded from the tumultuous episode to outlast the Orioles and snatch the series victory using eight pitchers, concluding with closer Kenley Jansen’s perfect ninth inning for his 29th save.

The difference was a three-run sixth inning gifted by the Orioles (47-99). A.J. Pollock led the frame off with a double off the right-field wall and scored on Cody Bellinger’s RBI single. Corey Seager walked before right-hander Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ starter, retired the next two batters.

Advertisement

Bundy thought he had three outs in a row, only to realize too late he was mistaken. Bundy got Russell Martin to swing through a pitch for strike three, but the ball sailed past catcher Pedro Severino to the backstop. Bellinger scored easily from third base. The play did not end there. When Severino turned around after gathering the ball he found Seager dashing home from second base and Bundy not covering the plate. Seager scored without a throw, putting an appropriate stamp on the bungling Orioles’ 99th loss.

Difficulties did not seem imminent early on for Hill. He needed three pitches to strike out the first batter he faced, Hanser Alberto, looking and five to strike out Jonathan Villar swinging. He worked his fastball and curveball off each other to perfection.

He appeared on his way to a clean inning when he jumped ahead 0-2 on Trey Mancini while toying with him. The first pitch was a 74-mph curveball for a called strike. The second offering was even slower, a looping 68-mph curveball. All Mancini could do was feebly wave his bat. It was vintage Rich Hill.

Then Hill suddenly unraveled. Mancini worked his way back into the at-bat by fouling off the next two pitched, taking a ball, and fouling off another pitch before Hill plunked with a curveball off his foot. Hill didn’t recover. He issued a four-pitch walk to Anthony Santander before hitting Renato Nunez with the second pitch of the at-bat to load the bases.

Advertisement

The sequence coaxed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and trainer Yosuke Nakajima out to check on Hill, who went on the injured list in June with a left forearm strain. The conversation was brief. Hill talked his way into staying on the mound. He faced one more batter. After falling behind 3-0 and scrapping back to 3-2 against Austin Hays, Hill walked him with his 27th and final pitch. Mancini jogged home and Roberts emerged again, immediately signaling for left-hander Adam Kolarek.

Hill’s night, one he had so eagerly anticipated, ended before it could worsen. His fastball’s velocity started between 90 and 92 mph. The last seven fastballs he threw sat between 87 and 89 mph.

The drop could affect the Dodgers’ schedule for Hill. The plan before Thursday’s outing was Hill to make four starts before the playoffs, ramping up his workload with each appearance. His next start was for slated for Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. If he emerges from September healthy, he will be the Dodgers’ fourth starter for the National League Division Series. If he doesn’t, they will look elsewhere — maybe to Gonsolin.

Before the game, Roberts said the 25-year-old rookie is slated to assume a more traditional bullpen role. Thursday was his final appearance before making the transition to shorter stints, which could include pitching on back-to-back days and entering in the middle of innings.

He was scheduled to pitch three innings and successfully completed his assignment. He began the appearance with two perfect frames, striking out the side in the third. Pedro Severino muscled a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning for the Orioles’ first hit of the night. Their second came next, with a Rio Ruiz single. Gonsolin recovered, securing three consecutive outs to conclude his outing.

Three innings later, Jansen, still seeking to discover consistency before October, smoothly discarded the Orioles in order to provide another bright spot on a night that began with dejection.

NOTES

The Dodgers received good news Thursday when an MRI exam on Justin Turner’s sore left ankle, which has kept him out of games since Saturday, revealed just a mild sprain. Roberts said Turner won’t be in the lineup Friday against the New York Mets, but anticipates he will be available in “some capacity” during the weekend series. …Reliever Scott Alexander underwent a “left forearm nerve decompression procedure” in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to the Dodgers. Alexander has not pitched since going on the injured list with left forearm inflammation in June. … Major League Baseball announced Kenley Jansen is the Dodgers’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award this season.