Clayton Kershaw halts his losing skid with fine effort in Dodgers’ win over Mets

A cameraman trailed Clayton Kershaw unusually close as the Dodgers pitcher walked off the mound at Citi Field on Friday night. Kershaw was not pleased, not after walking consecutive hitters to load the bases with two outs and mar an otherwise quality outing before he could finish the seventh inning. He waved the man off. He wasn’t having it.

Kershaw was frustrated, but the ending was not indicative of his performance against the New York Mets. The left-hander rebounded from a three-start losing skid and his shortest outing of the season with a strong outing in the Dodgers’ 9-2 win. He held the Mets to two runs on four hits. He gave up a home run to J.D. Davis and surrendered a walk in the first inning but got stingy after that.

Over the next five innings the Mets managed two hits — consecutive singles in the fourth inning. That was it. The Mets went 2 for 17 during the span. Meanwhile, the Dodgers tallied four runs in the fourth inning to snatch the led, capped off by Gavin Lux’s tie-breaking, three-run home run. The blast traveled 419 feet to straightaway center field. It was the second homer of Lux’s short career. Edwin Rios lofted a pinch-hit, two-home run just over the wall in left field to conclude the scoring in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers (96-53) boarded a train north from Baltimore late Thursday night with their playoff spot sewn up. They became the first team in the majors to clinch a division title Tuesday. It’s their seventh consecutive National League West championship. The Mets reside at the other end of the playoff race.

While the Dodgers are playing for home-field advantage and individual numbers, the Mets (76-70) are clawing for their first postseason appearance since 2016. They began Friday two games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild-card spot, alongside the Philadelphia Phillies. These three games matter more to them.

There’s also another layer to the weekend’s meetings: Should the Mets sneak into the playoffs and win the wild-card game, they would meet the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Mets could arguably be a tougher opponent in a five-game series than a few of the other wild-card contenders because of their quality starting rotation.

“You look at it much more keenly,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And I think that i expect a great crowd this series. ... As far as on the coaching side, you’re certainly keeping a watchful eye on tendencies and things like that.”

Before reaching that point, the Dodgers will strive to get, and stay, healthy. Uncertainty abounds. Rich Hill re-injured his knee Thursday, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in doubt. Justin Turner hasn’t played since last Saturday and won’t play until Tuesday. Alex Verdugo isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs. They hope Muncy’s status no longer is a question.

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Mets. (Getty Images)

Muncy was back in the Dodgers’ lineup Friday, playing first base and batting second, 16 days after fracturing his right wrist. He returned after taking about a dozen at-bats this week in a simulated game setting at the Dodgers’ facility in Arizona. He said the fracture does not affect his swing. But he said throwing remains “weird.” Muncy will wear a brace on the wrist that the training staff “MacGyver’d” for him at the plate but not on the field because it would impede his throwing motion.

“It feels better than it did, but, again, it’s one of those things it doesn’t feel completely normal and it’s probably not going to for a while,” said Muncy, who went 0 for 3 with two walks and a run scored Friday.

While Muncy manned first base Friday, Roberts said Muncy will start at second base against left-handed pitchers. That scenario won’t arise this weekend; the Mets are scheduled to start right-handers Saturday and Sunday.

The All-Star began his return by striking out in the first inning against Noah Syndergaard, who gave up four runs across five innings. He lined out to right field in the third and walked in the fifth. His fourth plate appearance came opposite left-hander Luis Avilan and he worked another walk. The next batter, pinch-hitter Chris Taylor, roped a two-run double down the left-field line. Muncy raced around from first base to give Los Angeles a 7-1 lead.

Kershaw entered the seventh inning with 85 pitches. The chances of a roadblock seemed low. But after retiring the leadoff hitter, Kershaw didn’t secure another out. He gave up a single to Todd Frazier and walked Michael Conforto as his pitch count reached 101 and the right-handed-hitting Pete Alonso, the majors’ home run leader, strutted to the plate to pinch-hit.

It was not a favorable matchup but Kershaw stayed in the game. He treaded carefully and walked Alonso on four pitches, loading the bases and ending his night. Roberts emerged from the dugout to take the ball from his ultra competitive pitcher after the fine outing. The cameraman was not far behind.