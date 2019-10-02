Clayton Kershaw will wear Skechers cleats during playoffs as part of endorsement deal

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will wear a special cleat during the playoffs, one with the letters “CCC” on the heel.

The cleat is part of Kershaw’s endorsement deal with Skechers, set to be announced Wednesday, the day before the start of the Dodgers’ National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

The letters “CCC,” Kershaw said in a statement, stand for the first letter of the names of Kershaw’s three children — Cali, Charley, and a son due in January that the pitcher said “will likely be named with a C.”

Skechers does not sell baseball cleats, but the company worked with Kershaw to design a cleat just for him.

Clayton Kershaw is expected wear Skechers cleats during the postseason. The company also has plans to sell a training shoe designed by the Dodgers pitcher. (Skechers)

By next year, the company plans to sell a training shoe designed by Kershaw.

Of the 28 athletes Skechers has signed as endorsers, the company said Kershaw and runner Meb Keflezighi are the only ones to design shoes.