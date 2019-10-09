Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Dodgers

Dodgers’ NLDS Game 5 lineup changes: Matt Beaty is at 1B, Kike Hernandez in LF

Kike Hernandez will start in left field for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez hits a two-run double off Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin during the sixth inning in Game 3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 9, 2019
2:40 PM
The Dodgers’ starting lineup for the National League Division Series Game 5 must have been a topic of debate, conflicting opinions and a sleepless night for team decision-makers. While the Washington Nationals’ lineup has been pretty much constant the Dodgers had difficult decisions.

Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty or veteran David Freese on the right side of the infield?

Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor or A.J. Pollock in left field.

Rookie Will Smith or veteran Russell Martin at catcher?

Answers were unveiled along with the entire lineup Wednesday afternoon:

Joc Pederson RF
Max Muncy 2B
Justin Turner 3B
Cody Bellinger CF
Corey Seager SS
Matt Beaty 1B

Enrique Hernandez LF
Will Smith C
Walker Buehler P

Beaty, a rookie left-handed hitter, started over Pollock in left field in Game 4 and is two for five in the series with no strikeouts. He’ll start at first base today, with Muncy moving to second base. That puts Freese and Lux on the bench.

Hernandez, a right-handed hitter, hasn’t started in the series and is one for three with a key two-run double in pinch-hitting appearances. He’ll get his first start today in left field.

Freese, 36, is one of the best postseason hitters in MLB history with a .300 average and .923 OPS in 229 at-bats. This is his 14th postseason series and he was MVP of the 2011 World Series and NLCS. He’s four for seven in this series with a double. That resume wasn’t enough to earn him a start.

Lux, the Dodgers’ top prospect, was in the big leagues all of a month before the playoffs. He provides strong defensive at second base and is two for nine in the series with a double. In Game 2, he struck out in all three at-bats, twice against Strasburg, and he, too, will come off the bench.

Pollock was seven for 14 against Strasburg entering the series, but struck out three times against him in Game 2. He is an abysmal 0 for 12 with 10 strikeouts in the series and is also on the bench.

Smith will catch and bat eighth instead of Martin, whose two-run double and two-run home run keyed the Dodgers’ Game 3 win in Washington. That was expected since manager Dave Roberts said as much on a conference call Tuesday.

The concern with the 36-year-old Martin is that although he is masterful behind the plate when softer-throwing Hyun-Jin Ryu is on the mound, he could get handcuffed by Buehler’s 98 mph fastball and electric breaking pitches.

Smith is one for nine in the NLDS, but his only hit was a single against Strasburg in Game 2.

Steve Henson
